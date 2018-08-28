Taylor hits double for Premier League leaders Acle

A pleasant sunny Sunday morning greeted players – ideal conditions for teams and supporters alike in the Norwich & District Sunday League.

In the Premier Division, Acle Rangers are top after a 4-1 home win over Phoenix FC. Shaun Taylor scored twice against his old club and there were goals from Oliver Thompson (2), Alex Blake, Harry Hawthorne and an own goal as Schoolhouse scored seven without reply at Farmhouse.

Poringland Wanderers returned to winning ways as Andy Parfitt and Vaughan Stevenson scored in a 2-0 win over Horsford FC.

In Division one, a last-minute winner from Chris Holmes gave leaders Woolpack FC all three points as they beat Drayton Dazzlers 3-2 and a single Oliver Hutt goal was enough for Mischief to earn all three points at Aslacton.

Marlborough scored eight (Sonny Clarke 4, Barney Dickerson, Harry Dickerson, Ollie Husband, Jordan Wheeler) without reply at Barracks FC whilst Norman Wanderers scored five when winning at Mad Moose. Goals for Lewis Chapman (2), Ross Barnard and Fraser Reeves helped Vale Longo to a much-needed three points at home to Brooke and Hethersett Ath also collected the points as they won 2-1 (George Bunn, Eusha Fawad) at Windmill Wanderers.

With FC Viking not playing, MC Rovers moved back to the top of the table, winning by the odd goal of seven against Bungay Town. They top the table on goal difference from AFC Norwich who were 5-2 (Ryan Bensley, Troy Lowthorpe, Luke Perry, Shingi Masona, og) winners over Newsman Celtic whilst Silver Fox remain in close attendance and with games in hand as they secured a big win at Hethersett Ath Res. Dynamo were beaten 4-0 at DCS Rapid, for whom Albert Altina, Thomas Daynes, Chris Good and Adam Everett scored and Norman Wanderers A continued their recovery, beating Acle Rangers Res 5-0.

Watton United remain clear at the top of Division Three after a narrow 2-1 (Darrell Wigger 2) win at Nelsons Athletic, a result that keeps them clear of Easton FC who won at Rackheath Rangers. Aylsham kept within distance of the top two as they scored seven (Travis Whitlam 3, William Abbs, Thomas Coe, Dale Gedge, David Morris) at Woodton United.

Cringleford won the battle of the unbeaten sides in Division Four when they beat Moose Park Rangers.

Cringleford had a good first half against a Rangers side who boasted an 100pc league record, and found themselves two goals up at the break courtesy of a Rory Judd penalty and a strike from Ollie West.

But Rangers improved in the second period and it was no real surprise when Charlie Lambe reduced the arrears with 12 minutes left. But the home side, well marshalled by the outstanding Simon Claxton at the back, held on to take the points. Young upcoming referee Harvey Golder had an excellent game.

Cringleford moved up to second ahead of Long Stratton who were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cherry Tree FC. James Bemrose scored his 15th goal of the season for Stratton who also hit the woodwork twice and had a penalty saved. Hellesdon scored five of the eight goals in their game against Felthorpe.