Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Acle Rangers extend gap at top as rivals Phoenix lose to Riverside Rovers

PUBLISHED: 10:26 31 October 2018

Acle Rangers have opened up a gap at the top of the Norwich Sunday League Premier Division Picture: Archant

Acle Rangers have opened up a gap at the top of the Norwich Sunday League Premier Division Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

Acle Rangers increased their lead at the top of the Norwich Sunday League’s Premier Division.

Comment

While they were winning 4-1 at Farmhouse, second-placed Phoenix were going down 4-0 against champions Riverside Rovers, whose goals came from Jordan Rocastle, Aaron Kay, Jason Armes and Kyle Downes. Trimingham Pilgrims travelled to Poringland Wanderers and are now sixth after winning 3-0.

In Division One there was another emphatic win for leaders Woolpack with Tom Blake, Chris Holmes and Liam Moriaty all scoring hat-tricks as they beat Mad Moose to stay three points clear of Mischief who were 4-1 (Elliot Lake 2, Oliver Johnson, Tibor Megyesi) winners at Windmill Wanderers. Brooke Res won by the odd goal in seven at home to Hethersett Athletic whilst Norman Wanderers scored five without reply against Vale Longo.

With Division Two leaders Silver Fox without a game, MC Rovers continued their good form to take over at the top, winning 6-2 at FC Viking. Bungay Town are third after a 3-0 (Allan Holden, Connor Holloy, Brandon Ling) win at Hethersett Ath Res, whilst Hempnall had Chris Johnson and James Melton on target as they won 2-1 at DCS Rapid. After the previous week’s defeat, AFC Norwich bounced back to winning ways by ending Dynamo’s recent good run, beating them 4-1 thanks to goals from Charlie Roe (2), Ben Colk and Harvey Harwood. East Tuddenham moved off the bottom after grabbing their first three points of the season in a 3-1 win over Acle Rangers Res.

Division Three leaders Watton United scored five, including a Dan Reeve hat-trick, at Cellar House but still have Easton in hot pursuit after their seven-goal (Ricky Bevis 2, Carl Branson, Rhys Cousins, James Denmark, Samuel Payne, Jody Peacher) win at Sporting Iceni. Aylsham remain in the mix after winning 5-0 at Eaton FC whilst Rackheath Rangers and Woodton United shared the points and eight goals, Ethan Goodyear’s hat-trick including a last-minute equaliser for the visitors.

Moose Park Rangers made it six from six to stay top of Division Four, beating Cherry Tree FC 3-0 – goals from Josh Buckley (2) and Alex Abbs.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Bournemouth

Eddie Howe had warm words for Daniel Farke's Canaries after Bournemouth's 2-1 Carabao Cup win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Praise from Eddie Howe but heartache for Daniel Farke’s Canaries in 2-1 Bournemouth cup exit

Jordan Rhodes heads a great chance wide in the dying seconds Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

Video: Bournemouth 2 Norwich City 1: Wasteful Canaries exit Carabao Cup at Premier League Cherries

Dennis Srbeny gets away a shot that was saved by Bournemout keeper Artur Boruc

Srbeny so close to being the hero during cruel cup defeat for Canaries

Dennis Srbeny firted straight at Artur Boruc to miss a golden chance for Norwich at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City trip out of the Carabao Cup

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Bournemouth as the Canaries slip out of the Carabao Cup - but not without a show.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy