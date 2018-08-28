Acle Rangers extend gap at top as rivals Phoenix lose to Riverside Rovers

Acle Rangers increased their lead at the top of the Norwich Sunday League’s Premier Division.

While they were winning 4-1 at Farmhouse, second-placed Phoenix were going down 4-0 against champions Riverside Rovers, whose goals came from Jordan Rocastle, Aaron Kay, Jason Armes and Kyle Downes. Trimingham Pilgrims travelled to Poringland Wanderers and are now sixth after winning 3-0.

In Division One there was another emphatic win for leaders Woolpack with Tom Blake, Chris Holmes and Liam Moriaty all scoring hat-tricks as they beat Mad Moose to stay three points clear of Mischief who were 4-1 (Elliot Lake 2, Oliver Johnson, Tibor Megyesi) winners at Windmill Wanderers. Brooke Res won by the odd goal in seven at home to Hethersett Athletic whilst Norman Wanderers scored five without reply against Vale Longo.

With Division Two leaders Silver Fox without a game, MC Rovers continued their good form to take over at the top, winning 6-2 at FC Viking. Bungay Town are third after a 3-0 (Allan Holden, Connor Holloy, Brandon Ling) win at Hethersett Ath Res, whilst Hempnall had Chris Johnson and James Melton on target as they won 2-1 at DCS Rapid. After the previous week’s defeat, AFC Norwich bounced back to winning ways by ending Dynamo’s recent good run, beating them 4-1 thanks to goals from Charlie Roe (2), Ben Colk and Harvey Harwood. East Tuddenham moved off the bottom after grabbing their first three points of the season in a 3-1 win over Acle Rangers Res.

Division Three leaders Watton United scored five, including a Dan Reeve hat-trick, at Cellar House but still have Easton in hot pursuit after their seven-goal (Ricky Bevis 2, Carl Branson, Rhys Cousins, James Denmark, Samuel Payne, Jody Peacher) win at Sporting Iceni. Aylsham remain in the mix after winning 5-0 at Eaton FC whilst Rackheath Rangers and Woodton United shared the points and eight goals, Ethan Goodyear’s hat-trick including a last-minute equaliser for the visitors.

Moose Park Rangers made it six from six to stay top of Division Four, beating Cherry Tree FC 3-0 – goals from Josh Buckley (2) and Alex Abbs.