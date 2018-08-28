Holders Wymondham face Bulldog Ladies in Norfolk Women’s Cup
PUBLISHED: 12:45 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 23 October 2018
Wymondham Town face a trip to Bulldog Ladies as they defend their Norfolk Women’s Cup crown.
Wymondham won the cup last season after beating Acle United Women 3-2 in the final.
The second round draw sees Acle drawn at home to Norwich City Ladies. Thorpe United face a home game against Gorleston.
King’s Lynn Town Ladies have a home game against Tavern Old Boys Ladies, while Aylsham Ladies, who were 15-0 away winners at Hockering Ladies in Sunday’s first round encounter have been given a bye into the second round.
Draw: Acle United Women v Norwich City Ladies, King’s Lynn Town Ladies v Tavern Old Boys Ladies, Gorleston Rangers Ladies v Fakenham Town Women, Freethorpe Women v Sprowston Athletic Ladies, Horsford Women v Taverham Women United, Thorpe United Women v Gorleston Women, Bulldogs Ladies v Wymondham Town Women, Aylsham Ladies - bye.
Games are scheduled for November 18 (1.30pm).