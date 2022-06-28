Norwich Triathlon: Fun in the sun at Whitlingham Broad for triathletes

Gallery

Tri-Anglia triathlon club at this year's Norwich Triathlon which took place at Whitlingham Lake on June 26. - Credit: Liam James

Norwich Triathlon welcomed 450 competitors to Tri Anglia’s flagship event on Sunday.

Now in its 17th year, competitors took part in the challenge of a sprint, standard or relay triathlon as triathletes started their swim in Whitlingham Broad before heading out into South Norfolk on the bike leg. Athletes then headed back to the broad for the run around the lake.

In the sprint event (750m swim/20km bike/5km run) Liam Gentry took top spot in 1:03:48, just ahead of Lee Shipp (1:04:49). Donald Barber was third in 1:05:20. Victoria Coe won the women’s sprint in 1:07:55 with Emily Haslam second (1:12:54) and Vicki Grice third in (1:13:42).

In the standard/Olympic distance race (1.5K swim/40K bike/10K run) Ben Redman took victory in 2:04:17 ahead of Rich Sales in 2:05:44. Nathan Risbey took third place in 2:06:01. Miriam Tyler won the women’s event in 2:21:29 with Harriet Carr second in 2:26:12. Sasha Dyke was third in 2:30:18.

The trio of Trevor Kuhrt, Clare Haynes and Paul Webster took victory in the relay event in 2:17:42.

Race director Jane Hannah was delighted how the event unfolded. “The amazing voluntary marshals put on a fantastic race for first timers and seasoned pros,” she said. “The sun shone all day for us and the smiles on the faces of all finishers demonstrated that a great day was had by all. If you want to take part in 2023 save June 25 as the date.

“We were also delighted to have hosted on the Saturday evening the British University College Sport championship which brought together 250 students from around the UK. This race was put on in partnership with the University of East Anglia Sport team and Tri-Anglia.”

