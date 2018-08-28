Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich School pupil navigates his way to gold at British Schools Orienteering championships

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:05 22 November 2018

Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has claimed the gold medal at the British Schools Orienteering Championships. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has claimed the gold medal at the British Schools Orienteering Championships. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

Strapping on a pair on running shoes on a cold November morning may not be everyone’s idea of a good time - but for one Norwich teenager it’s the perfect way to spend the weekend.

Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has claimed the gold medal at the British Schools Orienteering Championships. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has claimed the gold medal at the British Schools Orienteering Championships. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Armed with a compass, map and dipper, Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has recently navigated his way to win gold at the British Schools Orienteering Championships in Blackburn and be crowned national schools orienteering champion.

The achievement makes him the first pupil in the school’s history to win the accolade.

Not a stranger to the sport, Mr Denby first took up orienteering in year seven, when he was introduced to it by teacher Glen Richardson as part of a team building exercise.

Having competed in the annual competition since 2012, over the years the 17-year-old has placed 12th, second, ninth, 10th, third and on a number of occasions been pipped to first place by a matter of minutes.

Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has claimed the gold medal at the British Schools Orienteering Championships. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich School pupil Steven Denby has claimed the gold medal at the British Schools Orienteering Championships. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

One of the first competitors to set off in this year’s race, the teenager said he had a nervous wait to see how he had done. He said: “It was very tense especially because I had been in the same position last year.

“You know when the last starter went so if you know your time you’re counting down the minutes and everybody crowds around the finish.

“It’s always very upbeat, sometimes just finishing the course is an achievement in itself.”

Crediting the secret of his success to his teacher Dr Richardson, who coaches the school team, Mr Denby said: “[Dr Richardson] has been there to take us to events at ridiculous times of the morning and has always been encouraging, supportive and has known what we should be doing.

EDP.2012-12-13.MAIN.001.55.COL

Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

“He’s seen me go from not having a clue what I’m doing to becoming champion. He’s been a fantastic teacher.”

Dr Richardson said: “I’ve taken Steven to this competition every year since 2012 and seen him get close to winning in the past, so it gave me great pleasure to see him finally become British Schools Champion.

“Steven has played an big part in recent team successes for both Norwich School and Norfolk, so he thoroughly deserves this individual honour. I hope that it will inspire more youngsters in Norfolk to take up the sport.”

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Norwich City’s accounts put Championship upturn in perspective

James Maddison's club record sale was vital for the state of Norwich City's finances Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

David Hannant: Talk of the town or under the radar? As Jordan Rhodes would say...it don’t matter!

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Paying the penalty at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki was the latest to endure spot kick misery for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’m sure with this football we can be successful’ – Leitner loving the Norwich City way

Moritz Leitner has total faith in what Norwich City are doing this season in the Championship - and what they could go on to achieve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Sweet PFA and Norwich City waiting until February – The PinkUn Show #157 with Scott Howie

This week's PinkUn Show returns to The Woolpack to talk international break and the return to EFL Championship action with a trip to Swansea.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy