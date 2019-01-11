Search

Norwich Road Runners open up limited number of places for elite runners at Ringland Half Marathon

11 January, 2019 - 12:00
Norwich Road Runners are offering elite runners the chance to gain a place at the Ringland Half Marathon on Sunday, March 3. Picture: Matthew Usher

Norwich Road Runners are offering elite runners the chance to gain a place at the Ringland Half Marathon on Sunday, March 3. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Norwich Road Runners are offering the region’s elite runners the chance to gain a place at the Ringland Half Marathon on Sunday, March 3.

The race sold out within a day going on sale but NRR have opened up a limited number of places offering the chance for some of the region’s top runners to take part.

To meet the criteria, and gain one of these places, runners must prove they are able to complete the 13.1 miles in 1-15 (male) or 1-30 (female).

Applicants interested should email contact@norwichroadrunners.com and include a brief highlight of their running year in 2018.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, February 10 and NRR will let runners know within a week of this date if they have been successful.

A club statement said: “At Norwich Road Runners we have been listening to the debate regarding the acceptance of the region’s elite runners into local races by way of ensuring they have places available for them.

“We have taken in views from our coaches, run leaders, members of all abilities and runners from other clubs.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

“We understand their approach towards races and training plans can be different and indeed not always know that they will be at their full potential for an event that far in advance – often finding that the race has sold out within days or even hours.

“The Ringland Half Marathon sold out within one day, now with a waiting list in place. We are looking at plans to see if we can open this up to allow more entries too.

“At Norwich Road Runners we would like to see region’s best runners lined up and competing together, it can make for some exciting and close racing as well as help develop these already fantastic athletes to regional representation at potential higher levels.

“This represents the chance for the region’s top runners to set a course record at this new race.

“We understand our proposal will divide opinion greatly but is something that unless tried, will never know if it works or doesn’t. Therefore, we are offering a very limited number of places to such runners.”

