Norwich Road Runners are on the move to Sprowston Community Academy

Members of Norwich Road Runners have voted in favour of moving the club headquarters to Sprowston Community Academy.

The club, which is currently based at Sewell Park Sports Centre, held an Extraordinary General Meeting earlier this month and members voted in favour of relocating.

Work now begins to arrange a finalised date for when the club formally begins being set up at the academy and it is hoped they can be in their new home by Easter.

A club statement said: “There are many opportunities which will become opened up with this move which are positive for both the school and the running club, with the chance to harness school pupils’ athletics potential with the expertise and experience the club has with access to knowledgeable coaches and club members.”

A statement from the academy added: “Sprowston Community Academy is delighted that Norwich Road runners have chosen to use us as their hub site moving forward. We are sure this will be a partnership that will benefit our students, staff and wider community.”

Norwich Road Runners are Norfolk’s largest dedicated running club, with more than 500 senior members, and 70 junior members, supported by a committee of 12, and more than 25 running coaches. The club’s history dates back to the early 1980s, and was formed by Ray Lindsay (still running with the club), Stephen Sadd (still running with Norfolk Gazelles) and Mike Futter.

Norwich Road Runners hold three sessions a week to accommodate a varied range of abilities:

Monday - a beginners session for those looking to get into running and in the summer months strength training on Mousehold Heath.

Tuesday - session focused on interval and speed work sessions, to be held on the school field.

Thursday - group based runs around the local area with distances of about four to seven miles to choose from. Junior members have a session this evening too on the school field.

Norwich Road Runners welcome any new members to come along and try around four sessions before deciding if you want to join up. For more information email contact@norwichroadrunners.com or search online for ‘Norwich Road Runners’ to find their website.