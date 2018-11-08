Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Young Canaries looking to get back on track during cup clash with Exeter

08 November, 2018 - 07:00
Devonte Aransibia scored as City's U23s were narrowly beaten at Middlesbrough on Sunday Picture: Nick Butcher

Devonte Aransibia scored as City's U23s were narrowly beaten at Middlesbrough on Sunday Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Attempts to bring an end to a losing streak move to the south coast for Norwich City Under-23s this evening.

The young Canaries have lost their last five fixtures and take on the U23s of League Two side Exeter City in Devon tonight (7pm) in the Premier League Cup group stages.

One of those defeats was a 3-0 loss away to Leicester in their first Group D game of this season’s PL Cup, with Nottingham Forest the other team in the group.

A 7-2 loss away to Stoke in PL2 Division Two followed before U23s coach Matt Gill departed to take up a first-team role on Paul Lambert’s coaching staff at Ipswich, with U18s boss David Wright stepping up take interim charge.

Losing 4-0 to Fulham at Carrow Road followed in the aftermath of that change but a 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Sunday at least stopped the rot, with a Devonte Aransibia goal giving City’s youngsters some hope.

The game is being played at Exeter’s 9,000 capacity St James Park stadium.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Half a century of Carrow Road pain will add fuel to the Millwall fire against City

Tom Trybull was on target as Norwich beat Millwall 2-1 at Carrow Road on New Year's Day Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

City defender’s fine season continues with award nomination

Timm Klose has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City striker is back in Scotland contention but McLeish wanted Fletcher’s experience

Jordan Rhodes' last Scotland cap came as a substitute during a friendly against Canada in March 2017 Picture Craig Halkett/PA

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 with @ncfcnumbers and Clarkie’s puns

The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy