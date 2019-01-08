Yeovil give former Canaries academy defender a chance to impress

Adel Gafaiti during pre-season training with Norwich City in 2014 Picture: Denise Bradley

Former Norwich City academy defender Adel Gafaiti has earned himself a contract with League Two side Yeovil until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was released by Norwich in 2016 and played in the top tier in Ukraine last season Zirka Kropyvnytskyi, having played at lower levels in France initially.

Gafaiti made nine appearances but wasn’t able to prevent Zirka’s relegation, so returned to England last summer and joined Endorsed Academy and its partner club Mousehole AFC, in Cornwall.

From there the Frenchman earned a trial with Yeovil, signing a month-to-month contract in November, and after seven appearances in the fourth tier that has been extended until the end of the season by Darren Way – himself a former Norwich youth player.

“I’m pleased to have sorted my future and look forward to helping the team for the rest of the season,” Gafaiti told the Glovers’ website.

“It’s a great club for me to continue my development at and the only option in my head was to stay.”

Yeovil boss Way, who was on the books at Norwich between 1994 and 2000, added: “Adel has come in and strengthened the squad, with his services now secured for the rest of the season.

“It’s now important that he keeps developing and learning, to take him to the next level.”

Gafaiti joined City from Rangers in 2012, having started at Nancy in France. He was a regular for the Canaries’ development squad and made a League One appearance for Oldham during a brief loan spell during 2013/14.

The former Algeria U20 international was named on the bench once for a Norwich first team game, remaining an unused substitute in January 2014 during a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Carrow Road in the FA Cup third round.