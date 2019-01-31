‘I would hope he would be able to break through within the next two seasons’ - youngster tipped to make the grade at City

William Hondermarck has got a bright future at Norwich City, according to Drogheda United chairman, Fiachra Kierans. Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

New academy signing William Hondermarck could be ready to make the first team breakthrough at Carrow Road within two years.

That’s the verdict of Fiachra Kierans, chairman of Drogheda United, the club that has developed the youngster and helped earn him a move to England.

Hondermarck, 18, reportedly rejected approaches from Dundee United and Brentford to sign for the Canaries where he will be integrated into their youth set-up.

But Kierans doesn’t believe it will be long before the attacking midfielder is challenging for a place in Daniel Farke’s senior squad.

“I would hope he would be able to break through within the next two seasons,” he said. “I wouldn’t like to see it happen too quickly and the young lad will need a bit of time to adapt.

“He has only just turned 18 and obviously moving to Norwich is a big deal to him and his family.

“But when he is given his opportunity then he really won’t let anyone down. His level of ability and temperament is very good.

“I think we’ve (Drogheda) done well to develop him to the level he has got to but we would never stand in any young player’s way when they get the chance to move across the water.”

Kierans described Hondermarck as the modern day footballer – athletic and skilful on the pitch, smart and mature off it.

“He’s a very impressive young man,” he added about the French-born teenager, who speaks four languages fluently. “He’s keen to make sure that he’s got an education behind him, as is only right, and that’s why he will be finishing his schooling here before making the full time move to Norwich.

“He’s a very intelligent lad and I think it’s a really good move for him with the way that Norwich like to develop their young players.”

Hondermarck had opportunities to go to England before as he had trials with Nottingham Forest when in Bohemians’ schoolboy system.

Last season, he joined the Drogs’ Under-19 squad after spending time with Shelbourne Under-17s but it was clear from early on that he was head and shoulders above his peers.

“William was brought into the Under-17s but it was quickly realised that he was too good for this level and he was elevated up to the Under-19s and then the senior side,” added Kierans. “He’s a pacy, sharp attacking midfielder with an excellent sense of spatial awareness. All of us here really look forward to seeing him thrive over in England.”