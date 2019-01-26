Search

Wilder knows Blades must learn from late errors of other Championship sides against Norwich

26 January, 2019 - 07:00
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and match-winner Billy Sharp enjoyed their injury-time win over Norwich in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and match-winner Billy Sharp enjoyed their injury-time win over Norwich in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Chris Wilder wants his Sheffield United players to learn from the defensive errors made by other teams during Norwich City’s dramatic Championship comebacks this season.

The Canaries have scored 21 goals in the final 15 minutes of their 28 league games, three more than West Brom and seven more than any other team. That has included injury-time goals at Carrow Road against Millwall, Bolton and Nottingham Forest.

“There’s been a bit of hype with it but they commit men forward and why wouldn’t you?” Wilder said ahead of today’s game. “We committed men forward on Saturday against Swansea (a 1-0 loss) and it just didn’t bounce either side of somebody getting on the end of it.

“But off the back of that you look at the late goals, and we’ve looked at some of them this week, and there were some real poor individual errors from the defensive side.

“You look at a couple of goals from the Forest game, when they were 3-0 up, a real poor bit of defending and a slashed clearance.

“So when teams are chucking it on you, you’ve got to make right decisions, defend properly, keep the ball and counter-attack well.

“I should imagine that all those teams who have had late goals scored against them, Millwall, Bolton, Forest, will look at their teams and think ‘dear me, that’s a poor decision’.

“So if they’re chucking men forward, we have to deal with it, just as much as they have to deal with us if it’s late on and we’re sending men forward.”

RECAP: Sharp gave Blades the edge over Canaries at Bramall Lane earlier this season

The fourth-placed Blades have no fresh injury worries and would leapfrog Daniel Farke’s team with victory, thanks to a better goal difference.

“Every game is tight but it’s how you play on the day and if we bring our best game to the table we’re going to make it extremely difficult for the opposition, and I think we’re a dangerous team to play.

“They’ll recognise it, just as much as I’ll recognise and respect Daniel’s team, and the players that they’ve got.

“Nothing else than impressed with the way they’ve gone about their season, the goals that they’ve scored late on, the commitment to go and win games of football, the performance last Friday against a dogged Birmingham City side and their position in the table. It doesn’t lie and neither does ours.”

