Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Poll

Who would you like to see back in a Norwich City shirt?

13 November, 2018 - 06:00
England legend Wayne Rooney will make one final appearance for his country on Thursday - but who would you bring back for Norwich City? Picture: PA

England legend Wayne Rooney will make one final appearance for his country on Thursday - but who would you bring back for Norwich City? Picture: PA

PA Wire

Wayne Rooney has been drafted back into the England squad for a farewell appearance when the Three Lions take on the USA at Wembley on Thursday.

It got the Pink Un sports desk thinking… if you could bring one Norwich City great back, in his prime, into the current Canaries fold – who would it be?

Would you like to see Bryan Gunn come back to challenge for the number one spot from Tim Krul?

How about bringing Mark Bowen back to charge down the left flank or Ian Crook spraying passes and providing the ammunition for Teemu Pukki or Jordan Rhodes?

Perhaps you would like to see Craig Bellamy buzzing around in this current City crop or Grant Holt bullying a few more Championship defenders for Daniel Farke.

This isn’t an exact poll, so don’t get angry if your favourite player isn’t one of the options…simply vote for AN other and then leave a comment who you would like to see back and why.

Happy voting.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video Daniel Farke’s sleepless nights plotting Norwich City’s Championship charge

Tom Trybull has had to be patient at Norwich City this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll Who would you like to see back in a Norwich City shirt?

England legend Wayne Rooney will make one final appearance for his country on Thursday - but who would you bring back for Norwich City? Picture: PA

Video Teemu Pukki can get even better warns Daniel Farke

Teemu Pukki is being tipped to raise the bar higher at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy