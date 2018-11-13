Who would you like to see back in a Norwich City shirt?
PA Wire
Wayne Rooney has been drafted back into the England squad for a farewell appearance when the Three Lions take on the USA at Wembley on Thursday.
It got the Pink Un sports desk thinking… if you could bring one Norwich City great back, in his prime, into the current Canaries fold – who would it be?
Would you like to see Bryan Gunn come back to challenge for the number one spot from Tim Krul?
How about bringing Mark Bowen back to charge down the left flank or Ian Crook spraying passes and providing the ammunition for Teemu Pukki or Jordan Rhodes?
Perhaps you would like to see Craig Bellamy buzzing around in this current City crop or Grant Holt bullying a few more Championship defenders for Daniel Farke.
This isn’t an exact poll, so don’t get angry if your favourite player isn’t one of the options…simply vote for AN other and then leave a comment who you would like to see back and why.
Happy voting.