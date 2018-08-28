Who could Norwich City be drawn against in the FA Cup third round?
PUBLISHED: 14:18 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 03 December 2018
PA Wire
The FA Cup third round draw is being held this evening and there are still five non-league teams that Norwich City could be facing in January.
Beyond the 44 Premier League and Championship teams joining the world’s oldest club competition, there are a further 20 teams from lower levels who will play in the third round.
Five second round ties have gone to a replay and the final tie is being played tonight, when National League North side Guiseley host League One club Fleetwood at 8pm, following the draw.
The lowest ranked team going into the hat is Southport, who sit 19th in National League North, but they still have a replay against Tranmere to overcome.
Woking are the only other team from step two of non-league still in the competition, having caused an upset yesterday when they won 1-0 at Swindon. The Cards currently sit second in National League South.
Barnet are the only National League side already through, having beaten Stockport 1-0 yesterday, but Wrexham and Solihull Moors still have hope as they face replays against Newport and Blackpool respectively.
The draw is being made live on BBC One from 7.30pm this evening, with former FA Cup winners Paul Ince and Ruud Gullit conducting the draw.
Norwich will be ball number 28 and the ties are due to be played on the weekend of January 4-6, with the winners claiming £135,500 after prize money was doubled for this season.
Third round draw ball numbers
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Birmingham City
5 Blackburn Rovers
6 Bolton Wanderers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Crystal Palace
14 Derby County
15 Everton
16 Fulham
17 Huddersfield Town
18 Hull City
19 Ipswich Town
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 NORWICH CITY
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Guiseley or Fleetwood Town
46 Luton Town
47 Wrexham or Newport County
48 Tranmere Rovers Or Southport
49 Barnsley
50 Shrewsbury Town
51 Solihull Moors or Blackpool
52 Grimsby Town
53 Peterborough United or Bradford City
54 Woking
55 Oldham Athletic
56 Lincoln City
57 Afc Wimbledon
58 Oxford United
59 Barnet
60 Portsmouth
61 Walsall or Sunderland
62 Accrington Stanley
63 Doncaster Rovers
64 Gillingham