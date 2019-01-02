Search

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

02 January, 2019 - 14:42
The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 and LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

Well that really was a busy festive period, and bruising too. Cue the return of our weekly Canaries fun and games to ring in 2019 with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the City chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s guests: Eastern Daily Press correspondent David Freezer and City fan Alex Ware.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 162 includes all the key chat following clashes with Blackburn, Nottingham Forest, Derby and most recently Brentford, as well as a lengthening injury list.

The crew also looks ahead to the distraction of the FA Cup when Portsmouth come to town, the latest Championship picture and January transfer speculation – and a new year round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

