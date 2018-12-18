Search

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

18 December, 2018 - 00:25
Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

If you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose – it’s happily becoming the Norwich City way, but we’re not convinced it translates across to wrestling Holty. Cue our Canaries fun and games with the latest edition of The PinkUn Show, and all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Legendary Norwich City striker Grant Holt and young City correspondent Connor Southwell.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page – while this week, we are also trialling the show being streamed live on Twitter via @pinkun as well as the PinkUn’s YouTube channel.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night, edition 161 of the show will include all the key chat following City’s 2-2 televised draw at Bristol City.

The crew also looks ahead to Saturday’s Championship halfway point when City head to Blackburn Rovers, as well as the rest of the Championship picture and our latest round of Flip The Bird.

And of course, there is plenty of chatter to have with Holt – the Canaries double promotion winner and three-times player of the season turned wrestler.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page

