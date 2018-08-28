WATCH: Time for Norwich City to trot on – The PinkUn Show #159 LIVE with O’Hagan and Lawn

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points. Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE from The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

You can’t keep a good bunch of youngsters down – and it’s quite the opposite at Carrow Road.

Cue the latest edition of our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show, with all the Canaries chat and reaction you could wish for.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: TV commentator extraordinaire Dan O’Hagan and Along Come Norwich’s Andy Lawn.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from its new regular time of 6pm on a Wednesday night , edition 159 of the show will include all the key chat following City’s supreme comeback against Paul Warne’s Rotherham United, the love for Farke’s fledglings and what’s new in City’s world.

The crew also hopes to avoid a repeat of last season when faltering Bolton come to Carrow Road, as well as the rest of the Championship picture and our latest round of Flip The Bird.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our PinkUn Facebook page broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page