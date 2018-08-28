Search

Advanced search

WATCH: Webber, Balls, Pukki, MacInnes – The PinkUn Show #153 is LIVE tonight to cover all Norwich City bases

PUBLISHED: 16:04 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 24 October 2018

The PinkUn Show returns with its latest bout of Norwich City chatter - and with a spring in its step off the back of successive comeback victories.

The PinkUn Show returns with its latest bout of Norwich City chatter - and with a spring in its step off the back of successive comeback victories.

Archant

Our interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE at The Woolpack to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

From points hauls to financial figures, bitter injuries and brilliant comebacks... It’s starting to get serious. Cue tonight’s show with interviews, analysis and reaction to the biggest Canaries issues.

Host Michael Bailey is joined by this week’s top guests: Guardian sports journalist and City fan Paul MacInnes, and EDP City columnist David Hannant.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on a Wednesday night as usual, edition 153 of the show is set to include: all the key reaction to those comeback victories over Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, a look into the Canaries’ financial situation following the release of their annual accounts and catching up with Teemu Pukki.

The crew also look ahead to the prospect of Saturday’s Carrow Road clash with Brentford and how the land lies across the Championship.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

Topic Tags:

