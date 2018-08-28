Search

Updated

RECAP: Watch former Canaries' boss unveiled as Ipswich manager

PUBLISHED: 09:35 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:52 30 October 2018

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert spoke to the media on Tuesday morning for the first time since his shock appointment as Ipswich Town manager - and you can watch the headlines.

The former Norwich City manager has taken charge of the Tractor Boys following Thursday’s sacking of Paul Hurst with the Blues sitting rock bottom of the Championship.

Lambert watched from the stands as Town were easily beaten 3-0 at Millwall on Saturday, with academy coach Bryan Klug in charge at The Den.

He also had former Norwich midfielder Matt Gill alongside him, after appointing City’s under-23s coach as his first-team coach at Portman Road.

The former Celtic and Borussia Dortmund midfielder takes over with Ipswich bottom with nine points from 15 games, five points adrift of safety.

He famously led Norwich from League One to Premier League stability with successive promotions between 2009 and 2012, before going on to manage Aston Villa, Wolves, Blackburn and Stoke.

• Review the main lines from Lambert’s first press conference.

Updated: RECAP: Watch former Canaries’ boss unveiled as Ipswich manager

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den Picture Pagepix

