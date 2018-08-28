Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch highlights of Norwich City’s fine 3-1 home win over Birmingham

PUBLISHED: 15:49 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 19 January 2019

Lee Camp of Birmingham City saves at the feet of Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lee Camp of Birmingham City saves at the feet of Teemu Pukki of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City got back to winning ways in the Championship with a dominant 3-1 triumph over Birmingham on Friday night – and now you can re-live all the highlights from the game.

The Canaries brought an end to four league matches without a victory to move back up to second place in the table ahead of Saturday’s action.

Teemu Pukki turned home a Jamal Lewis corner in the 13th minute to claim the lead, with his 16th league goal of the campaign, but within 60 seconds the visitors levelled through a thumping low effort from top scorer Che Adams.

Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls got straight back on the front foot though and reclaimed the lead through Mario Vrancic after good play from Emi Buendia in the 22nd minute, the midfielder firing a low left-footed shot into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

City then made sure of the points when Tom Trybull headed in a Buendia corner in the 25th minute, before missing plenty of chances to extend the lead during a comfortable second-half display.

• Re-live the key action from the game above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to

Another knife taken off Norwich streets by police

Knife seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Cyclists of all ages enjoy bike ride at first ever ParkPedal in Norwich

Thalia Silver (8), Keola Silver (10) and even teddy, were wrapped up warm on a frosty, bright morning at Whitlingham Country Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Gritters head for Norfolk roads as temperatures set to plummet overnight

Norfolk County Council will be sending gritters out to help with icy conditions in the region. Photograph Simon Parker

Care bears and blankies - the toys we dare not lose

Little girl with her teddy bear. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists