Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Watch highlights of City’s eventful 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Bournemouth

01 November, 2018 - 12:40
The Bournemouth players celebrate their sides decisive second goal against Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Bournemouth players celebrate their sides decisive second goal against Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

It may have ended in defeat but there was certainly plenty of action to enjoy as Norwich City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth.

The top-flight hosts took the lead through a fine Junior Stanislas strike in the 39th minute as City couldn’t find the back of the net, with Dennis Srbeny denied by keeper Artur Boruc and the post before half-time.

Mario Vrancic and Felix Passlack also went close but Onel Hernandez did find an equaliser in the 70th minute, squeezing a Tom Trybull pass beyond Boruc for 1-1.

However, the Cherries reclaimed the lead within three minutes as Steve Cook slammed home to finish a goalmouth scramble after a corner.

Srbeny, Vrancic and Hernandez all went close to another equaliser and substitute Jordan Rhodes missed a golden chance to take the tie to penalties deep into injury-time, heading wide from a Vrancic cross as Bournemouth held out.

Eddie Howe’s team have subsequently been handed a quarter-final trip to Chelsea, while the Canaries have had to accept a fourth consecutive fourth round exit in the competition they have won twice in their history.

City’s attentions have now turned back to the league and searching for a fourth consecutive Championship victory when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

• Watch highlights of the game above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

FA confirm Zimmermann is available to play in City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Christoph Zimmermann picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Tuesday night's cup loss at Bournemouth - but is free to play this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Don’t worry, is Daniel Farke’s message to Norwich City fans

Daniel Farke is not worried about a cup hangover for the Championship trip to Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Major injury blow for Norwich City starlet

Savvas Mourgos has been ruled out for the season Picture: Nick Butcher

Opinion: Now let’s find out what this City team are really made of

Christoph Zimmermann couldn't hide his disappointment after full-time at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: We can’t let Paul Lambert have the last laugh on City

Paul Lambert - the new Ipswich Town boss. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy