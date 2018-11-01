Video

Watch highlights of City’s eventful 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Bournemouth

The Bournemouth players celebrate their sides decisive second goal against Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

It may have ended in defeat but there was certainly plenty of action to enjoy as Norwich City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Bournemouth.

The top-flight hosts took the lead through a fine Junior Stanislas strike in the 39th minute as City couldn’t find the back of the net, with Dennis Srbeny denied by keeper Artur Boruc and the post before half-time.

Mario Vrancic and Felix Passlack also went close but Onel Hernandez did find an equaliser in the 70th minute, squeezing a Tom Trybull pass beyond Boruc for 1-1.

However, the Cherries reclaimed the lead within three minutes as Steve Cook slammed home to finish a goalmouth scramble after a corner.

Srbeny, Vrancic and Hernandez all went close to another equaliser and substitute Jordan Rhodes missed a golden chance to take the tie to penalties deep into injury-time, heading wide from a Vrancic cross as Bournemouth held out.

Eddie Howe’s team have subsequently been handed a quarter-final trip to Chelsea, while the Canaries have had to accept a fourth consecutive fourth round exit in the competition they have won twice in their history.

City’s attentions have now turned back to the league and searching for a fourth consecutive Championship victory when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

• Watch highlights of the game above