Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Video

STARTING XIs: Vrancic comes in for Trybull and Cantwell starts as City take on Rotherham

01 December, 2018 - 14:24
Mario Vrancic comes in for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Mario Vrancic comes in for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Mario Vrancic has got the nod ahead of Tom Trybull as part of two changes to Norwich City’s starting line-up for this afternoon’s home clash with Rotherham.

Trybull replaced the injured Moritz Leitner at Hull in midweek but has been replaced by Vrancic in midfield following that 0-0 draw, with Leitner missing out again due to his calf problem.

Todd Cantwell, who like Vrancic came off the bench in midweek, returns to the starting XI on the left wing in place of Onel Hernandez, who was ruled out ahead of kick-off with a hamstring injury.

City go into the game second in the league after slipping a place following Leeds’ 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the day’s early kick-off.

Rotherham make two changes, with Joe Newell and Anthony Forde coming into midfield in place of Jon Taylor and Matt Palmer.

The Millers are unbeaten in seven matches but have drawn six of those, beating Swansea 2-1 at home at the start of last month. They were close to beating QPR at the New York Stadium in midweek as well, being denied by an injury-time equaliser.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Vrancic; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Trybull, Marshall, Passlack, Srbeny, Rhodes

Rotherham: Rodak; Vyner, Ajayi, Robertson, Mattock; Forde, Vaulks (C), Towell, Newell; Williams; Smith. Subs: Price (GK) , Wood, Jones, Wiles, Manning, Taylor, Proctor

• Follow all the action from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Updated City youngsters seal loan moves

Canaries left-back Caleb Richards has joined FC United of Manchester on loan Picture: Ian Burt

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video FA hit Bradley Johnson with four-game ban

Tempers flare between Stoke City's Joe Allen and Derby County's Bradley Johnson Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy