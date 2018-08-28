Search

Opinion

‘We are well in the race, we can do this!’ – Victory over Birmingham boosts belief for City fans

PUBLISHED: 22:46 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:48 18 January 2019

Jamal Lewis helps Teemu Pukki celebrate after the Finn's opening goal

Jamal Lewis helps Teemu Pukki celebrate after the Finn's opening goal

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City got back to winning ways and moved back up to second place in the Championship with a 3-1 win over Birmingham which has topped up promotion beliefs for supporters.










The Canaries pushed into a deserved 3-1 lead before the break, bouncing back from the disappointment of seeing Teemu Pukki’s opener – the Finn’s 17th goal of a superb individual campaign – cancelled out by the Blues’ top scorer Che Adams within a minute.

Mario Vrancic’s fine low finish and a Tom Trybull header from an Emi Buendia corner ensured that lapse of concentration was accounted for and put the hosts in firm control at the break.

Vrancic, Todd Cantwell and Onel Hernandez all wasted fine opportunities to wrap up a more comfortable win for Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls – but it was still enough to end a run of four league matches without a victory.

The success closed the gap on leaders Leeds to a point, who head to Stoke on Saturday afternoon, and back above Sheffield United into second place – who are at Swansea in the day’s late kick-off, before heading to Carrow Road next weekend.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below
















Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 3 Birmingham City 1: Canaries turn up the heat on Championship rivals with Blues’ cruise

Tom Trybull powered home a first half header for Norwich City against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Birmingham – Injury-hit Canaries bid for home boost

Norwich City return to home Championship action for the first time this year, when Birmingham City visit Carrow Road.
