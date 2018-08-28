Search

STARTING XIs: Trybull starts for Canaries as Leitner misses out at Hull

PUBLISHED: 18:54 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:59 27 November 2018

Tom Trybull replaces Moritz Leitner against Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tom Trybull has got the nod to start in place of the injured Moritz Leitner in Norwich City’s midfield against Hull this evening.

The German has not started a league game in over a month, playing all of the 2-1 home win over Aston Villa, but did start the League Cup games at Wycombe and Bournemouth since then.

Trybull is the only change, as the influential Leitner has a calf injury, with Dennis Srbeny taking his place on the substitutes bench.

The Canaries are searching for a seventh consecutive victory, having scored four goals in their last three matches, with a 4-1 win at Swansea on Saturday keeping them two points clear.

Middlesbrough are the side in closest pursuit and are also away tonight, at a resurgent Preston, who are unbeaten in eight games.

Leeds, three points further back, are the only other team in reach of the leaders and set to host lowly Reading at Elland Road.

Hull make three changes, dropping defender Jordy de Wijs after some costly mistakes and switching Reece Burke to the middle, with Todd Kane coming in at right-back.

Suspended striker Fraizer Campbell is replaced by midfielder Kevin Stewart, with the hosts switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation and returning skipper Markus Henriksen replacing the injured Dan Batty

The Tigers are second from bottom with just 16 goals and 16 points from 18 games, leaving them five points better off than rock-bottom Ipswich.

Nigel Adkins’ side saw a three-game unbeaten run brought to an end by a 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Vrancic, Marshall, Cantwell, Rhodes, Srbeny

Hull: Marshall; Kane, Elphick, Burke, Lichaj; Henriksen (C), Stewart; Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki; Martin. Subs: Long (GK), Mazuch, de Wijs, McKenzie, Fleming, Sheaf, Keane

• You can follow all the action from the KCom Stadium this evening in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

