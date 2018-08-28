‘I had to wait for my chance’ – Trybull relieved to be back in contention for City starting line-up

Tom Trybull was booked for a foul on Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish during City's 2-1 win on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Patience has been the name of the game for Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull this season, so a rare league start came as a welcome boost for the German this week.

The 25-year-old started three of City’s opening five Championship games, and has started all three Carabao Cup ties so far, but had to settle for a place on the bench for eight successive league matches.

His chance arrived on Tuesday night when Alex Tettey had to drop out of contention for the Aston Villa game due to his wife giving birth and Trybull helped the Canaries to a very creditable 2-1 win at Carrow Road.

“I have missed playing a lot because the lads have been doing a good job, so I had to wait for my chance, and I totally enjoyed Tuesday,” said the midfielder.

“I haven’t been involved that much in the last games, but sometimes it is like this in football and you have to accept that. But I want to help the team as much as possible to reach our goals.”

Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull, right, met Canaries fans and signed autographs at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich on Wednesday Picture: Nick Butcher Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull, right, met Canaries fans and signed autographs at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich on Wednesday Picture: Nick Butcher

The Carrow Road victory was a sixth win in eight league games for Daniel Farke’s side, coming from behind for a second successive match as well.

“I woke up with a smile on my face, like every other player,” Trybull continued. “It was a good win, an important win for the team and we’ve got to keep going.

“I’m also happy for the fans that we won a home game after the Stoke game which we lost, so it was important to win at home.”

Speaking following a signing session alongside midfield colleague Moritz Leitner at Jarrold Intersport in Norwich city centre, the former Germany Under-20 international added: “The whole squad is very close to each other. Everyone is very hungry to get a chance and also in the training sessions there is lots of competition and everybody wants to play. But we are also like a big family, and I hope we keep going with this atmosphere off the pitch too.”

Tettey is expected to be available again for Saturday’s home clash with 15th-placed Brentford and Trybull says confidence is high in the City dressing room ahead of the game.

“I think the self-confidence was already there before this win, but it’s good to go into the next game with this feeling,” he concluded. “We are strong at the moment and we know we won the game before, so everyone is looking forward to Saturday and hopefully we will get a good result at home again.”