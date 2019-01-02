Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Striker returns to Norwich City as loan spell cut short

02 January, 2019 - 16:32
Tristan Abrahams has returned to Norwich City from his loan spell at Exeter City. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tristan Abrahams has returned to Norwich City from his loan spell at Exeter City. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams has returned from his loan spell at Exeter City.

The 20-year-old originally signed for the Grecians on a season-long loan spell but he has returned to Carrow Road to be assessed by the Canaries.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor hasn’t ruled out Abrahams potentially returning to St James’ Park to complete his loan spell.

“Parent clubs have every right to call players back and they always have a release clause after six months in the January window, so they want to see where they (Abrahams and Brentford loanee Chiedozie Ogbene) are at in terms of their development,” Taylor told Devon Live.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and we are working so hard to make sure we get the right sort of characters and the right players to this club.”

Abrahams made a promising start to his loan when scoring on his debut but that has been one of only two goals in 22 appearances so far this season.

City signed Abrahams from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2017 and will be out of contract at Carrow Road at the end of the season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Pubs for Sunday lunch in Devon: 12 places you should try

The Rugglestone Inn (c) Major Clanger, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

16 beautiful beaches in Devon you have to visit

Blackpool Sands (c) c.art, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

10 of the prettiest coastal walks in Devon

Beer by Marcin Jucha, Shutterstock

11 of the prettiest villages in North Devon

Lynmouth (c) James F Clay, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Villages in Devon: 10 of the best places to visit

Beer (c) Alison Day, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

From roads to pubs - six challenges facing Norwich in 2019

James Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists