Video

‘The city can be proud of this team’ – Norwich City star paves the way for two crucial promotion clashes

Norwich City sit second in the Championship as they prepare to take on Sheffield United and Leeds United in successive weekends. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City’s surprising rise should make everyone feel proud ahead of taking on two promotion rivals, believes Tom Trybull.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A visit from high-flying Sheffield United and a trip to current Championship leaders Leeds await over successive weekends for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, with City sat safely in second.

That scenario is miles away from what most expected during the summer – and even last season, when the likes of Trybull were just getting to grips with English football in the formative months of Norwich’s current rejuvenation.

“We lost some real quality in the summer with James Maddison, Josh Murphy and Angus Gunn – but we’ve got some very good players and we added to our squad, and at the moment this is working very well,” said Trybull of City’s stark improvement.

“I think it is also the work of the coach, and how he prepares us for the games. Success does not come from today to tomorrow. You need to work on it, and sometimes it needs a season – then the next season you will see the development in the squad and also in the results.

“This is what you can see now and what Norwich can see with this squad and this team.

“I think at the moment the supporters and the city can be proud of this team. But there are still a lot of games to play, and especially in the next few weeks we don’t need to get too nervous or too excited.

“We are in a good position – but there are still important games to play. We will see at the end of the season where we are.”

The competition in City’s midfield is as high as anywhere in Farke’s squad – and Trybull has been one of those on the unfortunate side of that battle.

But his cause has also fallen foul of the EFL’s homegrown rules that limit Norwich to naming 11 players in each matchday 18, who were not registered to an English or Welsh club for three seasons prior to their 21st birthday.

“I don’t think about it too much because I can’t change it,” admitted Trybull. “It’s up to the club, the coach and Stuart Webber (sporting director) how they plan the team and squad for each season. I don’t have any impact on it.

“I didn’t know a lot about this rule because I’ve never had this situation before. I’ve not seen it in Holland or Germany.

“Sometimes I have to count how many homegrown players we have! But at the moment it’s working and that’s the most important thing.”

Trybull added: “The coach has a lot of options but every player brings his own strengths into the game.

“Everybody wants to play, so at the end it’s good for the competition and in training, and the game on the weekend.

“Sometimes you may play good, then the next game you’re not starting. It’s hard. It was hard for me and it will be again in the future I’m sure; you never know what is to come.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey