Norwich City fans rally round Todd Cantwell after he talks of criticism

Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton

Canaries fans have rallied round one of Norwich City’s homegrown stars after he spoke out about negative comments he has faced as a footballer.

Dereham-born midfielder Todd Cantwell said he had been accused of being “cocky” and “no good” at football ever since he was a little boy.

But the 20-year-old’s comments, posted on Twitter on Tuesday, prompted a huge response from City fans and other players who responded to support him.

Mr Cantwell said: “Since I was a little boy enjoying football, [people said] ‘he thinks he’s better than he is’, ‘look how cocky he is’, he’s not even good at football’.

“Best advise I gave myself - They want you to fail, they want you to give up, to any player at any age, remember why you started.”

In response, Twitter user David ‘Spud’ Thornhill said: “Just remember the haters will always hate. “They are a minority. When intelligent football people like @hucks6dh6 and most importantly Daniel Farke believe in you, that is the most important thing. You keep believe and you’ll keep achieving.”

Twitter user @jasonstanton0 added: “Never in doubt that you’d make it mate... Even at 8 years old you stood out...and confidence and self-belief is always seen as arrogance or cockiness by people who dont know football...enjoy every moment Todd you’ve sacrificed your youth to get where you are now.”