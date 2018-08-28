Norwich City fans rally round Todd Cantwell after he talks of criticism
PUBLISHED: 14:11 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 30 January 2019
Canaries fans have rallied round one of Norwich City’s homegrown stars after he spoke out about negative comments he has faced as a footballer.
Dereham-born midfielder Todd Cantwell said he had been accused of being “cocky” and “no good” at football ever since he was a little boy.
But the 20-year-old’s comments, posted on Twitter on Tuesday, prompted a huge response from City fans and other players who responded to support him.
Mr Cantwell said: “Since I was a little boy enjoying football, [people said] ‘he thinks he’s better than he is’, ‘look how cocky he is’, he’s not even good at football’.
“Best advise I gave myself - They want you to fail, they want you to give up, to any player at any age, remember why you started.”
In response, Twitter user David ‘Spud’ Thornhill said: “Just remember the haters will always hate. “They are a minority. When intelligent football people like @hucks6dh6 and most importantly Daniel Farke believe in you, that is the most important thing. You keep believe and you’ll keep achieving.”
Twitter user @jasonstanton0 added: “Never in doubt that you’d make it mate... Even at 8 years old you stood out...and confidence and self-belief is always seen as arrogance or cockiness by people who dont know football...enjoy every moment Todd you’ve sacrificed your youth to get where you are now.”