Norwich City star Timm Klose delivers his injury bulletin from Switzerland

PUBLISHED: 11:20 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 18 January 2019

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Timm Klose is facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Timm Klose has given Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke some good news after this week’s injury bulletins – it seems he doesn’t need surgery on his knee injury.

And it's good news from Norwich City defender Timm Klose Picture: Instagram @timm_klose_gt

Klose has been back in Switzerland to assess the damage, with Farke revealing he could miss a big chunk of the rest of the Championship season if surgery was required.

However, Klose himself has revealed on social media that the news is good, posting two photographs of himself, one with a huge grin, a thumbs up and the words “No surgery” and the other with the words “Always great to wake up with good news.”

At his pre-match media briefing ahead of Friday night’s game at home to Birmingham, Farke refused to rule out any activity in the January transfer window had the news on Klose been bad – surgery would have sidelined the players for two months.

That would have seen City without one of their most experienced players for a huge chunk of the promotion run-in.

Timm Klose reveals the good news for Norwich City fans Picture: Instagram @timm_klose_gt

Farke said: “We hope he is back soon and there is no need to add another centre back. That is the quicker solution, but we have to stay awake.

“It is a complicated injury, known more as a ‘runner’s knee’ where there is a problem with the friction. He feels pain and went to London to get a course of injections. Right now he is in Switzerland to see a specialist there. We hope we can have him back sooner but he will miss Birmingham and Sheffield. Without doubt a big leader.”

