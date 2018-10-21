He was Klose to leaving Norwich City – now it’s all Farke-love for Timm
Paul Chesterton
It could have been very different after Hannover’s advances – but all Timm Klose feels now is the love of Norwich City and his manager.
The centre-back’s first career brace secured a brilliant comeback win at in-form Nottingham Forest on Saturday, lifting the Canaries back into the early Championship play-off places.
But in the final year of his current City deal and with heavy summer interest from Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96, Klose admitted it took Norwich’s top brass to convince him another year at Carrow Road was worth fighting for – and it’s looking an increasingly good decision.
“I was pretty close to a move but I spoke to the gaffer (Daniel Farke) and he convinced me that I have to stay, I have to help the young lads and that this season could be something big and we could achieve something,” said Klose, 30.
“At the moment we are doing a great job and we need to carry on because there are 33 games to come – I mean, that’s a whole season in Germany.
“But it’s a great feeling for me. It gives me a lot of confidence when you have someone on the sideline who pushes you all the time; who even if I have a bad game, is always behind me and gives me that safety net to go out and play my game.
“So then you try to give something back and at the moment it is working out.
“In the end it’s up to me – I can decide if I want to go or stay. Of course it was a difficult situation for me in the summer because the offer was there and I’m not the youngest player anymore, so I have to think about my future.
“But when I had the chats with the gaffer and with Stuart (Webber), they were very positive, and in the end the decision to keep me in Norwich was maybe the right one.”
The mood is improving with each positive result after a 2017-18 season of huge change, and Klose is sensing the togetherness and mutual appreciation between supporters and playing squad – something he hopes will develop into a raucous atmosphere when Aston Villa visit Carrow Road under the floodlights on Tuesday night.
“I think the fans know exactly where we are,” added Klose. “They know we’ve had to sell a lot of good players and experienced players two years ago, and it’s always tough to get out of that situation and get yourselves back into a good team with the right players.
“Most of the squad have played together now for more than a year and that shows they want to build up something at Norwich, and it’s good we’re doing it like this.
“Now we just have to keep the whole thing calm and with the fans on your back, if they feel like you’ve left everything on the pitch, they will push you and I think that gives you a lot.”
