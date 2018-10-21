Video

He was Klose to leaving Norwich City – now it’s all Farke-love for Timm

Onel Hernandez and Jordan Rhodes celebrate with Timm Klose, after he equalises for Norwich City at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

It could have been very different after Hannover’s advances – but all Timm Klose feels now is the love of Norwich City and his manager.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The centre-back’s first career brace secured a brilliant comeback win at in-form Nottingham Forest on Saturday, lifting the Canaries back into the early Championship play-off places.

But in the final year of his current City deal and with heavy summer interest from Bundesliga outfit Hannover 96, Klose admitted it took Norwich’s top brass to convince him another year at Carrow Road was worth fighting for – and it’s looking an increasingly good decision.

“I was pretty close to a move but I spoke to the gaffer (Daniel Farke) and he convinced me that I have to stay, I have to help the young lads and that this season could be something big and we could achieve something,” said Klose, 30.

“At the moment we are doing a great job and we need to carry on because there are 33 games to come – I mean, that’s a whole season in Germany.

Buried it! Timm Klose completes his first career brace, in turn sending Norwich City on their way to an excellent comeback win over in-form Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Buried it! Timm Klose completes his first career brace, in turn sending Norwich City on their way to an excellent comeback win over in-form Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“But it’s a great feeling for me. It gives me a lot of confidence when you have someone on the sideline who pushes you all the time; who even if I have a bad game, is always behind me and gives me that safety net to go out and play my game.

“So then you try to give something back and at the moment it is working out.

“In the end it’s up to me – I can decide if I want to go or stay. Of course it was a difficult situation for me in the summer because the offer was there and I’m not the youngest player anymore, so I have to think about my future.

“But when I had the chats with the gaffer and with Stuart (Webber), they were very positive, and in the end the decision to keep me in Norwich was maybe the right one.”

The mood is improving with each positive result after a 2017-18 season of huge change, and Klose is sensing the togetherness and mutual appreciation between supporters and playing squad – something he hopes will develop into a raucous atmosphere when Aston Villa visit Carrow Road under the floodlights on Tuesday night.

“I think the fans know exactly where we are,” added Klose. “They know we’ve had to sell a lot of good players and experienced players two years ago, and it’s always tough to get out of that situation and get yourselves back into a good team with the right players.

“Most of the squad have played together now for more than a year and that shows they want to build up something at Norwich, and it’s good we’re doing it like this.

“Now we just have to keep the whole thing calm and with the fans on your back, if they feel like you’ve left everything on the pitch, they will push you and I think that gives you a lot.”

Timm Klose gives the Norwich City fans one last smile after putting the Canaries ahead against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose gives the Norwich City fans one last smile after putting the Canaries ahead against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey