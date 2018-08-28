‘I was smiling even before the ball was in’ – City star bouncing at his career-first intervention

A humble Timm Klose celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich City fans after an excellent comeback at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

A career first had Timm Klose smiling – even before he actually achieved it – as the big Swiss centre-back booked Norwich City’s stirring comeback win at Nottingham Forest.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 30-year-old defender headed the Canaries’ second-half equaliser at the City Ground, before Jordan Rhodes’ parried effort fell at Klose’s feet – the former Wolfsburg man sweeping home for the first senior brace, and City’s ninth win in 14 games.

“I was smiling even before the ball was in because I felt ‘OK, I’m going to score twice’,” smiled Klose, who now has three goals in his last three games – in turn disregarding his own goal that helped Stoke to victory at Carrow Road before the international break.

“I think that’s the first time in my professional career that I’ve scored twice and I was just buzzing before the ball was actually in.

“Then to celebrate in front of the fans and give them something to cheer, it was incredible.

Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“I’ll take three goals in three games. I’m pretty happy at the moment that I can score them and you have to give credit to the crosses. I think for the second goal especially, for Jordan and how he won the first header. Then it was an easy thing for me to score.

“It’s just great we showed spirit after a difficult first 15 minutes and I think that’s something that speaks for the team this year.

“I was hungry to score and I think after 15 minutes we did a brilliant job in our defensive work, all together. They had maybe two or three chances but in the second half I can’t remember one shot on target.

“That shows we are capable of changing our style, adapting and then bringing our game on the pitch, after that difficult 15 minutes. After that I thought we had the game under control.”

Timm Klose celebrates scoring Norwich City's equaliser at Nottingham Forest - with ex-Canaries striker Lewis Grabban looking on in the background. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Timm Klose celebrates scoring Norwich City's equaliser at Nottingham Forest - with ex-Canaries striker Lewis Grabban looking on in the background. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey