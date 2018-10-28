Video

‘We’re building something special’ – City star happy to see Norwich City’s plan coming together

Tim Krul gives the Norwich City supporters at Carrow Road a big thumbs up following victory over Brentford. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Goalkeeper Tim Krul believes Norwich City’s promising early form is just the start of something even more memorable at Carrow Road.

The former Newcastle and Netherlands’ keeper was a summer recruit from Brighton and although there have been testing moments early on for City’s first-team stopper, there is no denying the positive form that saw City claim their eighth win in 10 games against Brentford on Saturday.

Now the question will be for how long can Norwich maintain their current high standards.

“We didn’t make it easy for ourselves but we can be really proud to walk away with another win, nine points form this difficult week with three difficult games on paper, and we’ve done amazingly to walk away with another win.

“Sometimes you have to win ugly and we should’ve made it a lot easier, but we can’t be too greedy at the moment.

“We are on an amazing run, the commitment is there and the boys are working for each other – so it’s nice to be part of something. We’re building something special.

“Of course, everyone will speak abut the great goal scored by Remi (Matthews) going forward, but him tracking back and helping the defence out – that’s definitely the ingredient we’ve been doing lately.

“From Jordan (Rhodes) or (Teemu) Pukki up front, all the way to the back, we’re really working hard for each other.

“You’re only going to win games if you are all 100pc committed and going forward is always easy, but it’s the dirty work where we are doing really well at the moment.”

