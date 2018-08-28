Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thompson returns as City U23s hit back twice to draw with Spurs side including £17m Dutch international

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 18 January 2019

Louis Thompson returned to action for Norwich City U23s after more than two months out injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Louis Thompson returned to action for Norwich City U23s after more than two months out injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Louis Thompson brought an end to his two-month injury absence with 60 minutes during a 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Colney for Norwich City Under-23s.

The 24-year-old midfielder needed surgery on a dislocated shoulder picked up during first-team action in October and stepped up his recovery on Friday afternoon during a Premier League International Cup group stage game.

He wasn’t the only over-age player featuring though, with Spurs playing Holland international striker Vincent Janssen, signed from AZ Alkmaar for £17million in 2016 but out of favour with the Premier League giants.

Janssen teed up Tashan Oakley-Boothe for Spurs’ opener in the 37th minute but within two minutes City striker Adam Idah had turned home a Louis Lomas cross. Canaries keeper Aston Oxborough denied Janssen in the 61st minute but the Dutchman teed up Jack Roles to reclaim the lead soon after.

Spurs keeper Brandon Austin denied Isak Thorvaldsson in the 70th minute but the Icelandic midfielder scrambled in 10 minutes later, with Austin hurt in the process and eventually taken off on a stretcher after a 14-minute stoppage, with neither team able to force a winner when play resumed.

The draw means Norwich miss out on a place in the knockout stages, after a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao B and 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II at Carrow Road earlier in the season.

David Wright’s development squad are due to be back in action at Colney on Monday, when they host Leicester in the Premier League Cup group stages (7pm kick-off).

Norwich: Oxborough; Kamal, Lomas, Jones, Richards; Milovanovic (Payne 60), Thompson (Scully 60); Thorvaldsson, Spyrou, Coley; Idah. Unused subs: McCraken (GK), Omobamidele


Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mystery surrounds how a damaged car ended up blocking a pathway

The car that was discovered in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Driving tests for over 75s should be mandatory, whether it’s Prince Philip or anyone

Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh at the wheel enjoying the National Horse Carriage Trials at Sandringham in 2017. Photo: Gary Pearson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists