Thompson confident he will contribute to City’s season when he returns from latest injury issue

19 November, 2018 - 07:00
Louis Thompson dislocated his shoulder during City's win over Aston Villa in October Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Louis Thompson is confident he will be able to contribute to Norwich City’s season when he returns from his latest injury setback in the new year.

The midfielder returned from 18 months out due to two serious Achilles heel injuries and made four appearances during the early stages of this season. A hamstring strain disrupted his comeback for a couple of weeks but three more appearances and a contract extension until at least 2022 followed – before disaster struck.

The 23-year-old came on during the closing stages of the 2-1 home win over Aston Villa late last month and stumbled into a tackle within 30 seconds of coming on, dislocating the same shoulder that had come out of the same socket during pre-season.

“I was feeling very good, touch wood, with the Achilles. I was having no issues,” Thompson explained as he continued his comeback during City’s warm weather break in Florida. “I felt sharp and fresh, and in and around where I wanted to be at this stage of the season.

“I said in pre-season that my comeback was a lot sweeter than I expected, but these things are sent to challenge us and you overcome them and it makes you stronger.

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Ben Godfrey and Louis Thompson sign autographs Picture: David FreezerNorwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Ben Godfrey and Louis Thompson sign autographs Picture: David Freezer

“So I have no doubt I’ll beat this most recent injury and I know with the staff we’ve got and the support of the manager and the players I’ll be just fine.”

Thompson is still taking it steady and was just doing light training during the Tampa tour, with another two months of rehab from shoulder surgery likely.

“I couldn’t quite believe it if I’m being honest,” he said of his unfortunate injury incident. “Like I’ve said in the past, there are people in worse positions than me so I don’t beat myself up about it.

“But it was pretty extraordinary 15 seconds later to be heading back off again, but for me it’s just about cracking on now and trusting in the process.

Norwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Ben Godfrey and Louis Thompson Picture: David FreezerNorwich City held an open training session during their Tampa tour - Ben Godfrey and Louis Thompson Picture: David Freezer

“I did it in pre-season and popped it back in, it’s pretty simple, but I tried the same things this time and it just wasn’t going back in. I know the medical team weren’t too happy with me putting it back in myself and wanted to get an x-ray before.

“The x-ray showed it was quite clearly out by some distance, so it went back in pretty easily, I went to A&E and I’m on the road to recovery now and ticking off the days as they go by.”

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

