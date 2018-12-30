Video

‘It’s not an excuse’ – Pukki has his say on Norwich City’s Derby stall and floodlight factor

Teemu Pukki rifles home a lovely strike - and a rare first-half goal - during Norwich City's galling defeat at home to Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki rued Norwich City’s efforts in their final push against Derby – but not the failure of a floodlight fuse at Carrow Road.

The Finnish striker bagged a brace against Frank Lampard’s promotion hopefuls but 2-0 and 3-2 leads were not enough, as the visiting Rams left with a 4-3 win – after a late delay in excess of 15 minutes for a partial floodlight failure.

It came just seconds after Pukki’s second – and 81st-minute strike that for all the world looked like earning Norwich a 15th victory of the campaign

“Disappointed – that’s probably the word for it,” admitted Pukki. “It’s really hard to take that loss. I think we should’ve killed the game already in the first half. We were so much better and then we let them come back in, and it was hard from there.

“It was the same for both teams to go off. We had just scored so we did have the momentum to keep going, but it’s not an excuse. It was the same for both teams and of course it’s not easy to come back after you sit down or stand in the locker room for 15 minutes.

“We kind of knew what was going on. We saw the light go off and someone said it would take 15 minutes to restart it, so that was pretty much all we knew.

“The game was never in doubt. We were just waiting and just had to keep our focus on the game…but we were just not ready when we came back out.”

It has already been a season of incredible drama for Daniel Farke’s City, and Pukki acknowledged Norwich probably need to work on making life easier for themselves over the second half of the campaign.

“That was only my second goal in the first half I think, so I should try to score earlier,” Pukki smiled. “We scored a couple in the first half and I think that is something we can try to improve. We should have won it in the first half and we let them back in with those corners.

“So of course that would have been the best scenario, to have already had the game won in the first half.

“We still got the chances to equalise at the end. I didn’t see them because I had gone off and everyone was standing in front of the bench. Sometimes it goes that way or the other way.

“It’s always nice to score, especially two goals, but it’s hard to be happy about it after a result like that.”

