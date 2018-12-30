Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Video

‘It’s not an excuse’ – Pukki has his say on Norwich City’s Derby stall and floodlight factor

30 December, 2018 - 00:05
Teemu Pukki rifles home a lovely strike - and a rare first-half goal - during Norwich City's galling defeat at home to Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki rifles home a lovely strike - and a rare first-half goal - during Norwich City's galling defeat at home to Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Teemu Pukki rued Norwich City’s efforts in their final push against Derby – but not the failure of a floodlight fuse at Carrow Road.

The Finnish striker bagged a brace against Frank Lampard’s promotion hopefuls but 2-0 and 3-2 leads were not enough, as the visiting Rams left with a 4-3 win – after a late delay in excess of 15 minutes for a partial floodlight failure.

It came just seconds after Pukki’s second – and 81st-minute strike that for all the world looked like earning Norwich a 15th victory of the campaign

“Disappointed – that’s probably the word for it,” admitted Pukki. “It’s really hard to take that loss. I think we should’ve killed the game already in the first half. We were so much better and then we let them come back in, and it was hard from there.

“It was the same for both teams to go off. We had just scored so we did have the momentum to keep going, but it’s not an excuse. It was the same for both teams and of course it’s not easy to come back after you sit down or stand in the locker room for 15 minutes.

Dennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesDennis Srbeny and Ben Godfrey digest Norwich City's sickening defeat to Derby County at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“We kind of knew what was going on. We saw the light go off and someone said it would take 15 minutes to restart it, so that was pretty much all we knew.

“The game was never in doubt. We were just waiting and just had to keep our focus on the game…but we were just not ready when we came back out.”

It has already been a season of incredible drama for Daniel Farke’s City, and Pukki acknowledged Norwich probably need to work on making life easier for themselves over the second half of the campaign.

“That was only my second goal in the first half I think, so I should try to score earlier,” Pukki smiled. “We scored a couple in the first half and I think that is something we can try to improve. We should have won it in the first half and we let them back in with those corners.

“So of course that would have been the best scenario, to have already had the game won in the first half.

“We still got the chances to equalise at the end. I didn’t see them because I had gone off and everyone was standing in front of the bench. Sometimes it goes that way or the other way.

“It’s always nice to score, especially two goals, but it’s hard to be happy about it after a result like that.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich set for ParkRide - a two-wheeled twist on the ParkRun craze

Helen Rainbow from Pedal Revolution with her Tour of the Broads cycle team. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City fans use mobile phones to light up Carrow Road after floodlight failure

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure halts the match Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘No children exited the vehicle’: Angry mum fined by controversial firm for using parent car park space

A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre car park Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘It’s not an excuse’ – Pukki has his say on Norwich City’s Derby stall and floodlight factor

Teemu Pukki rifles home a lovely strike - and a rare first-half goal - during Norwich City's galling defeat at home to Derby. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke rues Carrow Road power cut in City’s 4-3 defeat to Derby County

The floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists