Team news: Stiepermann and Cantwell ruled out of City’s trip to Bournemouth

Marco Stiepermann will miss City's cup clash with Bournemouth Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Attacking midfielders Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell will both miss Norwich City’s cup clash with Bournemouth tomorrow night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Sergi Canos of Brentford in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2018 Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Sergi Canos of Brentford in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2018

Head coach Daniel Farke revealed both will miss the game at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, with doubts over Timm Klose, Max Aarons and Emi Buendia as well.

Stiepermann and Cantwell have started the last eight matches for the Canaries, playing a key part in a resurgent couple of months.

Having won seven of their last nine league games to move up to fourth in the Championship, Farke will be taking no risks for the Carabao Cup fourth round tie away to the Premier League side, currently flying high in sixth place.

“We are going to travel today, for this game tomorrow, without Marco Stiepermann. He is ill, he went to see the doctors with tonsillitis so is not available,” City’s boss explained.

“Also Todd Cantwell, he over-stretched in the last few minutes of the last game and his hamstring is strained so is not available – and is also a major doubt for the Sheffield Wednesday game, 99 percent he is out for this game, a bit of hope for the Millwall game.

“These two players are definitely out for tomorrow, some slight problems that we will make late decisions on.

“Timm Klose has a slight problem with his hip flexor, Max Aarons with his abductors (hip) and Emi Buendia seems to be fine, I had to substitute him pretty late because of cramp. I think all three can travel with us but we will make a late decision after a slight session in the morning.

“When there is a risk for them to play we will not take this risk because it is important that we go further on without big injuries. But small question marks behind their names but they will travel with us. “

MORE: Bournemouth boss wary of in-form Canaries ahead of cup clash

With Farke also wary of too much load on Jordan Rhodes, after three games in seven days, it looks like that Dennis Srbeny will get the nod up front.

Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour and is set to start this evening’s under-23 game against Fulham at Carrow Road (7pm) but Teemu Pukki is close to returning after missing the recent three wins on the spin with a hamstring issue.

On Pukki, Farke added: “He trained the first time with us on Sunday, first time team training with us today, we will just have a light session and he will join us as well.

“We are tempted that he travels with us, perhaps not as an option in the starting line-up but also it is a good feeling to have him back and to be in the squad.

“If everything goes okay in the slight session today and in the morning it could be that he’s an option for let’s say 20 or 30 minutes.”

Grant Hanley (quad) and Kenny McLean (ankle) are due to return next month, Louis Thompson is seeing a specialist today to check on his shoulder injury but will be out until after the next international break.

Carlton Morris and Matt Jarvis (both knee) remain out long term but the likes of Ivo Pinto, Ben Marshall, Felix Passlack, Ben Godfrey, Mario Vrancic and Tom Trybull have all been on the fringes waiting for chances to impress recently.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke also revealed Michael McGovern is set to reclaim his cup starting place in goal, while winger Onel Hernandez is also pushing for a return to the starting XI.