‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Canaries legends Darren Huckerby and Iwan Roberts have added their voices to the social media outrage prompted by a national radio broadcaster who claimed if Norwich City are promoted it would be bad for English football.

Talksport Radio’s Ian Abrahams – also known as The Moose - based his ‘argument’ around the fact that Championship leaders City are managed by a German, and also dragged in second-placed Leeds United, managed by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

His contention was that if City and Leeds were promoted it would fail to increase the Premier League’s English managerial pool, which currently stands at four.

Were Farke and Bielsa added to that quartet, it would, it appears, deprive the Premier League of the likes of Chris Wilder (Sheffield United, Darren Moore (West Brom), Frank Lampard (Derby), Dean Smith (Aston Villa) and Tony Pulis (latest club, Middlsebrough).

“The only way we are going to get more English coaches into the Premier League - we only have four right now – I believe is for them to get their teams promoted. Therefore I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship because they get promoted and that is two more spaces denied to English coaches to the Premier League.”

Abrahams also said City were “largely a bunch of foreign players” - although failed to mention the presence of English trio Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey in last weekend’s starting line-up against Bolton.

Abrahams’s comments were described by Huckerby on social media as “ridiculous”.

He tweeted: “Have a word with yourself Moose, by that rationale you’d want Man City, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea all relegated from Premier League because they don’t have English coaches? #Ridiculous.”

Roberts added: “He judges the Premier League by the standard of food in the press room Hucks great food in those 4 he doesn’t want them to go anywhere!”

Abrahams is no stranger to controversy, having upset fans of various clubs over the years – while Talksport presenter Adrian Durham also has previous with the Canaries: in May, 2013 he said Norwich were the worst team in the history of the Premier League.