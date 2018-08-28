Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

STARTING XIs: Tettey returns and Marshall on the bench as City make one change for Brentford battle

PUBLISHED: 14:08 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 27 October 2018

Alex Tettey returns for Norwich City against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alex Tettey returns for Norwich City against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Stand-in skipper Alex Tettey goes straight back into Daniel Farke’s starting XI for this afternoon’s Carrow Road clash with Brentford.

Tettey missed the midweek 2-1 home win over Aston Villa due to his wife giving birth just hours before kick-off but replaces Tom Trybull to provide the defensive steel which has proved so invaluable this season.

The other changes see summer signing Ben Marshall back on the bench in place of Felix Passlack, after seeing his start to life in Norfolk heavily disrupted by illness.

City have won six of their last eight Championship games, coming from behind to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest last Saturday and doing the same again to beat Villa 2-1 at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Brentford also make one change to their starting XI, with star defender Chris Mepham returning from suspension.

The Bees arrive without a win in their last seven league games, losing 1-0 at Bristol City last weekend, before finishing on the wrong end of a 4-3 thriller at Preston on Wednesday.

One of those goals was a 25-yard screamer from former City winger Sergi Canos and another was from the division’s top scorer, French striker Neal Maupay notching his 11th of the campaign, which has led Farke to urge City fans not to underestimate the visitors.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Trybull, Vrancic, Hernandez, Srbeny

Brentford: Bentley; Dalsgaard, Mepham, Barbet, Konsa; Yennaris, Sawyers (C); Canos, Mokotjo, Watkins; Maupay. Subs: Daniels (GK), Odubajo, MacLeod, McEachran, Judge, Clarke, Benrahma

• You can follow all the action live from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Updated: ‘I’ll give everything I’ve got for Ipswich Town’ - Paul Lambert takes charge of Norwich City’s rivals

Paul Lambert is back in the Championship at Ipswich Town Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Lambert adds Norwich U23s coach Gill to his Ipswich coaching staff

Matt Gill pictured recently at Colney Picture: Norwich City Football Club

Video: Emi Buendia is good. But you haven’t seen anything yet

Emi Buendia has been a key figure for Norwich City since his summer move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Canaries star knows what to expect from his former boss against Brentford

Teemu Pukki played under new Brentford boss Thomas Frank at Brondby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: David Freezer: Return of Canos reminds us that context is everything for Canaries

Alex Neil watches Sergi Canos take on Bristol City during a 1-0 win at Carrow Road in August 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy