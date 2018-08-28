Video

STARTING XIs: Tettey returns and Marshall on the bench as City make one change for Brentford battle

Alex Tettey returns for Norwich City against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Stand-in skipper Alex Tettey goes straight back into Daniel Farke’s starting XI for this afternoon’s Carrow Road clash with Brentford.

Tettey missed the midweek 2-1 home win over Aston Villa due to his wife giving birth just hours before kick-off but replaces Tom Trybull to provide the defensive steel which has proved so invaluable this season.

The other changes see summer signing Ben Marshall back on the bench in place of Felix Passlack, after seeing his start to life in Norfolk heavily disrupted by illness.

City have won six of their last eight Championship games, coming from behind to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest last Saturday and doing the same again to beat Villa 2-1 at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Brentford also make one change to their starting XI, with star defender Chris Mepham returning from suspension.

The Bees arrive without a win in their last seven league games, losing 1-0 at Bristol City last weekend, before finishing on the wrong end of a 4-3 thriller at Preston on Wednesday.

One of those goals was a 25-yard screamer from former City winger Sergi Canos and another was from the division’s top scorer, French striker Neal Maupay notching his 11th of the campaign, which has led Farke to urge City fans not to underestimate the visitors.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Trybull, Vrancic, Hernandez, Srbeny

Brentford: Bentley; Dalsgaard, Mepham, Barbet, Konsa; Yennaris, Sawyers (C); Canos, Mokotjo, Watkins; Maupay. Subs: Daniels (GK), Odubajo, MacLeod, McEachran, Judge, Clarke, Benrahma

• You can follow all the action live from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live