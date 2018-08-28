Search

STARTING XIs: City stick with same squad as Lewis shakes off worry for Swansea clash

PUBLISHED: 14:11 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:05 24 November 2018

Jamal Lewis starts for the Canaries at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Jamal Lewis has shaken off a hamstring concern to retain his starting place in an unchanged matchday 18 as Norwich City look to continue their superb form at Swansea this afternoon.

The left-back was rested for Northern Ireland’s second game of the international break but is fine to start in South Wales, as Daniel Farke sticks with the same squad from the dramatic 4-3 win over Millwall.

The Canaries are the Championship’s form team following five consecutive victories which left them top of the table going into the international break. That sent them off on a warm weather break in Florida on the back of nine wins and a draw in their last 11 league matches.

The hosts make just one change to their starting XI, with Kyle Naughton coming in at right-back, with Barrie McKay missing out, as does Tom Carroll.

Swansea have won three of their last four games, winning 1-0 at Bolton before the break to sit seven points behind the Canaries in eighth place ahead of the encounter.

The Swans have a trio of former Canaries in their squad, midfielder Leroy Fer and full-backs Martin Olsson and Naughton.

They also have striker Wilfried Bony fit again after a long-term knee injury, who they sold to Manchester City for a reported £28million in 2015 before buying him back for £12m in August last year – although he has only scored three goals in 20 games since then.

Norwich have lost their last two visits to Swansea but won 4-3 at the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League in December 2012.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Vrancic, Trybull, Cantwell, Rhodes

Swansea: Mulder; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Grimes; Fulton, Fer (C); Roberts, Celina, James; McBurnie. Subs: Nordfeldt (GK), Olsson, Carter-Vickers, Asoro, McKay, John, Bony

• Follow all the action from the Liberty Stadium in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

