STARTING XIs: Tettey and Hernandez drop out as City make two changes for Villa clash

Tom Trybull starts in place of the absent Alex Tettey this evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have made two changes for this evening’s Championship clash with Aston Villa at Carrow Road, with defensive midfielder Alex Tettey not in the squad at all.

Tom Trybull comes in for Tettey – whose wife has given birth this evening – and Onel Hernandez drops to the bench, after coming off with a stomach problem at the weekend, with Emi Buendia starting.

The Canaries have won five of their last seven league games, getting back up to speed after the international break in fine style with a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, coming from behind thanks to two Timm Klose goals.

The visitors are forced into one change as Scotland international midfielder John McGinn – a £3million summer signing from Hibs who has been impressing – picked up his fifth yellow card of the season on Saturday.

Alex Tettey is missing tonight because his wife has given birth in the last hour!



Congrats to Tetts and all the family! #ncfc pic.twitter.com/OdfMtlGfbJ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 23, 2018

Conor Hourihane replaces the Scot, with Birkir Bjarnason also replaced by Glenn Whelan in midfield.

That came in Dean Smith’s first game in charge, a 1-0 home win over Swansea, after the boyhood Villa fan left Brentford to succeed Steve Bruce at Villa Park.

Victory would take sixth-placed Norwich up to fourth, with Leeds and Derby not in action until tomorrow – unless Blackburn moved above them on goal-difference with a bigger win at Swansea.

Tonight sees Timm Klose making his 100th appearance for Norwich City. Good luck tonight Timm! #ncfc pic.twitter.com/7H8EfCOVNw — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 23, 2018

Villa are 13th but only three points further back in a congested mid-table, so would move above Norwich with a win.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose (C), Lewis; Trybull, Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Thompson, Passlack, Vrancic, Hernandez, Srbeny

Villa: Nyland; Hutton, Tuanzebe, Chester (C), Taylor; El Mohamady, Whelan, Hourihane, Adomah; Grealish; Abraham. Subs: Bunn (GK), Bjarnason, Jedinak, Lansbury, Hogan, El Ghazi, Kodjia

