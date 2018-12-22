Search

STARTING XIs: Leitner returns for Canaries at Blackburn

22 December, 2018 - 14:09
Moritz Leitner is back in Norwich City's starting line-up at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Moritz Leitner returns to Norwich City’s staring line-up at Blackburn this afternoon.

The German midfielder missed three games with a calf injury and was an unused substitute during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City, but returns in place of Mario Vrancic.

The Canaries are looking to extend a 10-match unbeaten run and reclaim top spot from Leeds, who sit a point clear ahead of their game at Aston Villa tomorrow afternoon.

Drawing 2-2 in Bristol continued a fine run of just one defeat from the last 17 league games for Daniel Farke’s high-flying team, also remaining unbeaten in their last nine away matches.

There’s also just one change for Blackburn, with Adam Armstrong coming in for the injured Craig Conway on the left of midfield.

Opposition view: Rovers settling in as Mowbray sticks to tried and trusted

The hosts sit 12th but only five points adrift of the top six ahead of kick-off, having made a decent return to Championship life after automatic promotion from League One.

Tony Mowbray’s team have lost just one of their last 31 home league games, stretching all the way back to October 2017, and beat Leeds 2-1 at Ewood Park in October.

Rovers include former Canaries loanee Harrison Reed in their line-up, while Norwich have three former Blackburn players on their bench in striker Jordan Rhodes, former Rovers skipper Grant Hanley and midfielder Ben Marshall.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Marshall, Vrancic, Hernandez, Rhodes, Srbeny

Blackburn: Martin; Nyambe, Mulgrew (C), Lenihan, Bell; Evans, Smallwood; Reed, Dack, Conway; Graham. Subs: Leutwiler (GK), Williams, Downing, Rothwell, Palmer, Rodwell, Brereton

• Follow all the action from Ewood Park in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

