STARTING XIs: Hernandez and Rhodes start as Canaries make two changes at Forest

PUBLISHED: 14:11 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 20 October 2018

Onel Hernandez has returned to City's starting line-up Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fit-again winger Onel Hernandez is back in the Norwich City starting XI as head coach Daniel Farke makes two changes for this afternoon’s match at Nottingham Forest.

Hernandez missed five games due to hernia surgery but returned with a lively late cameo during City’s last match, a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke ahead of the international break, which brought an end to an eight-game unbeaten run.

As expected, Jordan Rhodes comes in for the injured Teemu Pukki up front, who hurt his hamstring playing for Finland, with Dennis Srbeny coming on to the bench.

The hosts make three changes, with Michael Hefele and Ben Osborn coming into defence and former Canaries striker Lewis Grabban starting ahead of Daryl Murphy up front.

Aitor Karanka’s side are sixth but just a point better off than 10th-placed Norwich, following Blackburn’s lunchtime win over Leeds.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (C), Leitner; Cantwell, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Thompson, Vrancic, Trybull, Buendia, Srbeny

Forest: Pantilimon; Darikwa, Hefele, Fox, Osborn; Colback, Watson (C); Dias, Carvalho, Lolley; Grabban. Subs: Steele (GK), Soudani, Guedioura, Cash, Goncalves, Dawson, Janko

• You can follow all the action from the City Ground in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

