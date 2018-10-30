Srbeny set for cup chance at Bournemouth after ‘tough’ spell for Canaries

Dennis Srbeny scored twice as Norwich City knocked Premier League side Cardiff out of the carabao Cup in the second round Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

It may have been a ‘tough’ time for Dennis Srbeny but the striker is set for a big chance to strut his stuff on the big stage for Norwich City this evening.

The German has had to play second fiddle to Teemu Pukki and Jordan Rhodes in the last two months, despite starring in a 3-1 win at Cardiff in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

That result was the first of nine wins in the last 12 games, featuring just one loss, and the 24-year-old January signing from Paderborn is set to feature as City chase another Premier League scalp in round four tonight (7.45pm).

“Dennis knows that we have lots of competition, especially in the striker position and we have been unchanged a lot in the recent weeks and playing with just one central striker,” head coach Daniel Farke said ahead of the trip to the south coast.

“Teemu and Jordan were delivering with goals and it was sometimes tough for Dennis because the last time he was in the starting line-up he was there with two goals and an assist with a brilliant performance at Cardiff.

“But I think also he had a really good performance in the last 15 minutes when he came on (during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brentford), was lively and able to win some balls.

“I like what he is doing on the training pitch, he knows that he is not far away, it’s just about the competition that he was not allowed more minutes on the pitch. But he is not far away and I’m happy to have him.”

Farke is considering resting Rhodes after starting three games in seven days, even though the loanee will be unavailable for Saturday’s game away to his parent club Sheffield Wednesday.

That is with top scorer Pukki back in contention after missing City’s three wins on the spin with a hamstring issue, with a place on the bench a possibility.

“I got the feeling that with a third game in seven days that some players were a bit tired and I have to watch pretty carefully,” Farke added.

“For example, players like Jordan Rhodes, okay he is not available for the Sheffield Wednesday games but the last time that he played three games within seven days I think was two or three years ago.

“For that we have to be careful that we don’t put too much load on him, in order to not be there with an injury.”