Spyrou and Idah lead fightback but young Canaries are beaten at Reading

Anthony Spyrou scored twice during Norwich City U23s' 4-3 loss at Reading Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norwich City Under-23s allowed a lead to slip as they returned to action for 2019 at Reading, losing 4-3 despite a late fightback.

Anthony Spyrou had poked the visitors in front from close range in the 24th minute of the Premier League Two encounter at the Royals’ Hogwood Park training centre on Monday afternoon – scoring for a third successive game.

However the hosts, who have been competing at the top end of Division Two this season, were level by the break and 4-1 up in the 70th minute.

Spyrou then took his tally for the season to eight goals in 17 games when thumping home from close range in the 87th minute and Adam Idah brought the score to 4-3 two minutes later, scoring from long range to register his eighth of the U23s’ season.

It wasn’t enough to rescue a draw however, leaving David Wright’s team without a win in 13 matches in all competitions. Next up is a home PL2 clash with Aston Villa at Colney on Friday (7pm).

Norwich U23s: McCracken, Vaughan, Odusina (C), Jones, Kamal, Payne, Thorvaldsson, Scully, Spyrou, Coley (Dronfield 80), Idah. Unused: Johnson (GK), Omobamidele, Barkarson, Keller