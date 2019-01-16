Search

Simon ready to turn on the Power in Holland as he targets Canaries opportunity

16 January, 2019 - 06:30
Simon Power, pictured in action against Wolfsburg II for Norwich City U23s last month, has joined Dordrecht on loan Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Simon Power, pictured in action against Wolfsburg II for Norwich City U23s last month, has joined Dordrecht on loan Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

Impressing in Holland is the goal for Norwich City winger Simon Power, as he targets pushing for a place in Daniel Farke’s first-team squad next season.

The 20-year-old winger signed a new contract with the Canaries earlier this month, extending his deal until 2021, with the option of a further year – as he set off on a loan adventure.

Power is looking to follow in the footsteps of City academy product Todd Cantwell in the dutch second tier, who impressed while helping Fortuna Sittard to promotion and then returned to make his Championship breakthrough.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has joined Eerste Divisie side Dordrecht for the rest of the campaign, who return from their winter break sat bottom of the table.

“Personal ambitions for going forward would be with this loan to Dordrecht, to break into the team, play regular football and hopefully all is well and when I go back to Norwich in the summer I’m in and around the first team. That’s the goal,” the Norwich Under-23s attacker said.

“It’s those little milestones along the way and the next one is to have a successful loan over in Holland and then break into the first team.”

The youngster was made to wait for his debut on Sunday though, as Dordrecht hosted league leaders Den Bosch, being kept on the bench as his new team were beaten 6-2, despite being level at 1-1 at half-time.

He will hope to be involved in a big game on Friday night though, away to nearest rivals AZ Alkmaar U21s, who are two points better off in the table.

“I think it’ll be really good for my game, it’s a whole different ball game over there, they play differently,” Power continued.

“It will improve me technically because they play everything on the ground, their passing is really sharp, it’ll improve my touch, my awareness on the pitch, basically my whole game.

“This loan is great for me, so I can just be thankful for the opportunity.”

Signed from University College Dublin in January of last year, Power scored twice in 11 games for City’s U23s during the first half of the season.

He added: “I’m really enjoying my time in Norwich. Ever since I joined in January it’s been really good, a real experience.

“I’m getting on well with the lads, ever since I first arrived everyone’s been sound, very welcoming and how they go about their business is very professional.”

“I wasn’t really starting at the beginning but within about two months I was a regular with the under-23s and that’s when I really started enjoying my football over there so.

“It just seems to be going better and better now, so I’m really enjoying it.”

