Transfer rumour: Rotherham midfielder a January target for Norwich, Stoke and Derby

PUBLISHED: 16:54 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:18 17 December 2018

Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring at Everton in the League Cup earlier this season Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring at Everton in the League Cup earlier this season Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks has reportedly attracted the interest of Norwich City.

Will Vaulks fires a shot at goal during Rotherham's 3-1 loss at Norwich earlier this month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesWill Vaulks fires a shot at goal during Rotherham's 3-1 loss at Norwich earlier this month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich and Championship rivals Stoke and Derby are all keen on the Millers man, who has scored four goals and set up another three in 21 games so far this season.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the 25-year-old would cost around £1.5million as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

The report arrives despite the Canaries having a wealth of midfield options, with Alex Tettey, Moritz Leitner, Mario Vrancic, Tom Trybull and Marco Stiepermann all central options.

Louis Thompson is also due to return from a shoulder injury in January and Scotland international Kenny McLean is on the comeback trail and set for U23 action against Sunderland at Colney this evening.

Will Vaulks has been a key player for Rotherham in recent seasons Picture: Simon Cooper/PAWill Vaulks has been a key player for Rotherham in recent seasons Picture: Simon Cooper/PA

Added to that is youngster Ben Godfrey having spent last season as a defensive midfielder while on loan in League One with Shrewsbury, although the 20-year-old’s opportunities have come in defence this campaign.

Vaulks does play in a deeper role though, so competition for Alex Tettey could be considered, with the former Falkirk and Tranmere player also wearing the captain’s armband for Paul Warne’s team recently.

He recently impressed during Rotherham’s 3-1 loss to Norwich at Carrow Road, with his long-range shot being spilled by Tim Krul to allow Richie Towell to take an unlikely lead for the South Yorkshire side.

With Rotherham sitting 20th and just three points above the drop zone as the halfway point of the season approaches, the Mail suggest an offer from the promotion hopefuls may be difficult to resist during the January transfer window.

Vaulks won the Millers’ player of the season award, following promotion via the League One play-offs, and has previously been linked with Rangers, Sheffield United and Wigan.

