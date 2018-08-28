Search

Watch: Re-live the Hernandez heroics which sparked wild scenes as City fought back against Forest

PUBLISHED: 12:38 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 December 2018

Daniel Farke savours the moment after Onel Hernandez's late equaliser against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke savours the moment after Onel Hernandez's late equaliser against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

“It’s going to run for Hernandez – OH MY GOODNESS!” roared commentator Chris Goreham as Norwich City pulled a late Christmas cracker to send Carrow Road into chaos with a dramatic equaliser against Nottingham Forest.

The Canaries completed an incredible comeback, from somehow trailing 3-0 with 77 minutes played following a match full of drama and controversy against their play-off chasing opponents.

However, Mario Vrancic began the comeback with a deflected strike in the 78th minute and both teams had plenty more chances to score in an enthralling Championship encounter before City salvaged a point.

Goals from Onel Hernandez, the first four minutes into added time and the second in the eighth, just when it had looked like the game was lost, sealed a memorable fightback.

“They’ve done it, they’ve done it, they’ve come from 3-0 down to equalise in the eight minute of stoppage time,” BBC Radio Norfolk commentator and EDP columnist Goreham continued, his voice hoarse from an action-packed afternoon.

“There are bodies everywhere on the pitch, the Norwich coaching staff, Daniel Farke, they’re all there – that is some comeback, even by Norwich City’s standards!”

• Re-live the Boxing Day battle’s big moments in the videos above and below

Watch: Re-live the Hernandez heroics which sparked wild scenes as City fought back against Forest

