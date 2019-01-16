Video

Re-live the exciting opening-day draw between Norwich and Birmingham ahead of Friday night’s televised clash

Onel Hernandez scored twice as City drew 2-2 in a dramatic game at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City and Birmingham lock horns again on Friday night, having already played out a 2-2 thriller this season, which you can re-live here.

The teams met on the opening day of the campaign back in August, when the Blues had been rocked by financial problems and a transfer embargo, leading to plenty of relegation predictions.

Home keeper Connal Trueman made a superb early save to deny a header from City debutant Jordan Rhodes – one of four players making their Canaries box, alongside Tim Krul, Ben Marshall and Teemu Pukki.

Birmingham took the lead in the 56th minute at St Andrew’s though, after Tim Krul punched clear a corner, only for Jacque Maghoma to launch a fine shot into the top-left corner.

Moritz Leitner and Kenny McLean soon replaced James Husband and Tom Trybull and City went on the attack, with Rhodes fluffing a chance from a fine Leitner cross in the 82nd minute.

Marshall set Onel Hernandez away within 60 seconds though and the winger skipped into space before firing in the equaliser from 10 yards, at the same end as more than 2,300 Norwich supporters.

The Cuban fired just wide soon after as City chased a winger – only for a weak defensive header from Timm Klose leading to Blues substitute Viv Solomon-Otabor finishing a slick counter in the 89th minute.

It looked like a disappointing start to the season for Daniel Farke’s team but substitute Dennis Srbeny burst forward, after tenacious work from Pukki to prevent a throw-in, and Hernandez finished the job to cap a thrilling finale.

It’s been a mostly positive season for both clubs ever since, with Norwich mixing it in the automatic promotion race and Birmingham gradually working their way within reach of the play-offs.

Garry Monk’s team are eighth and four points adrift of the top six ahead of Friday’s televised encounter at Carrow Road, with City third but only behind Sheffield United on goal difference.

• Watch highlights from the opening-day encounter, and watch our preview, above