Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Re-live the exciting opening-day draw between Norwich and Birmingham ahead of Friday night’s televised clash

16 January, 2019 - 14:52
Onel Hernandez scored twice as City drew 2-2 in a dramatic game at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez scored twice as City drew 2-2 in a dramatic game at Birmingham on the opening day of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City and Birmingham lock horns again on Friday night, having already played out a 2-2 thriller this season, which you can re-live here.

The teams met on the opening day of the campaign back in August, when the Blues had been rocked by financial problems and a transfer embargo, leading to plenty of relegation predictions.

Home keeper Connal Trueman made a superb early save to deny a header from City debutant Jordan Rhodes – one of four players making their Canaries box, alongside Tim Krul, Ben Marshall and Teemu Pukki.

Birmingham took the lead in the 56th minute at St Andrew’s though, after Tim Krul punched clear a corner, only for Jacque Maghoma to launch a fine shot into the top-left corner.

Moritz Leitner and Kenny McLean soon replaced James Husband and Tom Trybull and City went on the attack, with Rhodes fluffing a chance from a fine Leitner cross in the 82nd minute.

Marshall set Onel Hernandez away within 60 seconds though and the winger skipped into space before firing in the equaliser from 10 yards, at the same end as more than 2,300 Norwich supporters.

The Cuban fired just wide soon after as City chased a winger – only for a weak defensive header from Timm Klose leading to Blues substitute Viv Solomon-Otabor finishing a slick counter in the 89th minute.

It looked like a disappointing start to the season for Daniel Farke’s team but substitute Dennis Srbeny burst forward, after tenacious work from Pukki to prevent a throw-in, and Hernandez finished the job to cap a thrilling finale.

It’s been a mostly positive season for both clubs ever since, with Norwich mixing it in the automatic promotion race and Birmingham gradually working their way within reach of the play-offs.

Garry Monk’s team are eighth and four points adrift of the top six ahead of Friday’s televised encounter at Carrow Road, with City third but only behind Sheffield United on goal difference.

• Watch highlights from the opening-day encounter, and watch our preview, above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell

Norwich City winger set for January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

WATCH: ‘Nest crepes’ are go as Mini Eggs season rolls around again

The nest crepe from Christophe's Crepes. Photo: Christophe's Crepes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists