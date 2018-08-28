Search

Pukki loving life under Farke as Canaries players spread festive cheer at hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:45 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:59 11 December 2018

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Jordan Rhodes, Louis Thompson, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich City FC

Teemu Pukki is loving life under Daniel Farke as Norwich City set their sights on continuing their brilliant away form in Bristol this weekend.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Louis Thompson, Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - from left, Louis Thompson, Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann Picture: Norwich City FC

The Canaries’ top scorer notched his 12th league goal of the season when he salvaged an injury-time winner against Bolton with a fine strike which launched the latest Carrow Road celebrations.

It was the fourth game of the season when a goal from the Finn proved the difference between City and their opponents, keeping Farke’s team top of the table.

“He’s a really nice guy, he takes care of all the players in the team and I think all of the players feel really good under him, so he’s a really good manager,” the summer signing said.

“He’s also got us playing really good football so I’m really happy to play for him.”

The former Brondby striker ensured fans that the German head coach can issue plenty of stern words when required as well though.

“For sure, when we didn’t get the results at the start of the season, he wanted to wake us up,” Pukki continued.

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - back row, from left, Marco Stiepermann, Jordan Rhodes, Teemu Pukki and Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - back row, from left, Marco Stiepermann, Jordan Rhodes, Teemu Pukki and Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FC

“So he has that side as well but of course now we are getting some results it has been easier.”

The Canaries are unbeaten in eight away matches in the league ahead of Saturday’s 5.30pm televised kick-off at Bristol City, who moved up to 13th place after a 1-0 win at Birmingham.

However, Lee Johnson’s team haven’t won any of their last three games at Ashton Gate.

“We have seen it against all the teams in this league that there are no easy games in this league at all,” Pukki continued.

“We have played most of the teams in the bottom half and those were more difficult than some of the teams near the top.

“So we cannot underestimate anybody in this league. It will be a hard game for sure and we have to be ready.”

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes, left, and Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes, left, and Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FC

Pukki was with Marco Stiepermann, Jordan Rhodes and Louis Thompson to spread some festive spirit with presents for unwell youngsters at James Paget Hospital in Gorleston today.

“This is my first time in a hospital visit ever, so it was different,” he added. “It’s not so easy to see some kids who are sick but just to see them so happy that we are here meant a lot.”

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Jordan Rhodes Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FCNorwich City players visited James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston to deliver Christmas presents - Louis Thompson Picture: Norwich City FC

