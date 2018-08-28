Search

Video

Canaries star knows what to expect from his former boss against Brentford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 26 October 2018

Teemu Pukki played under new Brentford boss Thomas Frank at Brondby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki played under new Brentford boss Thomas Frank at Brondby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

There will be a familiar face in the away dug-out for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road tomorrow afternoon.

New Brentford boss Thomas Frank was the Canaries star’s boss at Danish club Brondby for almost two years. Although the Finnish striker is set to miss today’s game as he recovers from a hamstring injury, he can give his team-mates some suggestions on what to expect.

“I was working with him for one-and-a-half years and then I think he came to Brentford quite soon after that,” Pukki said. “So he’s been here quite a while as assistant coach already.

“He’s a good coach and he likes to play football on the ground as well, so I think it will be a really interesting game.”

Pukki was brought in from Celtic in 2014 and scored 11 goals in 30 games in all competitions as Brondby finished third in the Danish top flight in 2015, then 13 in 34 as they finished fourth the next season. Frank had gone a couple of months before the end of that season though, due to a bizarre fallout with the club’s chairman, who had been posting criticism under a pseudonym in an online forum.

Things actually improved for Pukki once former Hamburg boss Alexander Zorniger took over, scoring 48 goals in 90 games as Brondby finished runners-up for the first time since 2006, for two years running, and won the Danish Cup last season for the first time since 2008 – before Pukki left to join City on a free transfer.

He added: “I haven’t seen so much of Brentford play yet, so I don’t know, but he has been working with the ex-manager (Dean Smith) before so I think they probably have a similar system and they will come with the same game.”

MORE: So much for Pukki to look forward to with City and Finland

While the Bees have not won for seven games and lost 4-3 at Preston on Wednesday, the Canaries have won six of their last eight league games following Tuesday’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

“There are many games and we’re playing well at the moment, so all the guys are really looking forward to playing again,” Pukki concluded. “We get along together well, it’s a good group of guys and we are really enjoying playing together and spending time together.”

