Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prize of home tie awaits for Canaries or Preston in fifth round of FA Youth Cup

11 January, 2019 - 15:07
Saul Milovanovic was on target as Norwich City U18s won at Port Vale in the FA Youth Cup third round Picture: Norwich City

Saul Milovanovic was on target as Norwich City U18s won at Port Vale in the FA Youth Cup third round Picture: Norwich City

Norwich City

Norwich City Under-18s have the prize of a home FA Youth Cup tie to play for when they travel to Preston in the fourth round later this month.

The young Canaries won 3-2 at Port Vale in the third round last month thanks to goals from Saul Milovanovic, Ethen Vaughan and a late winner from Atli Barkarson.

That has set up a fourth round trip to face the U18s of Championship rivals Preston North End, at the Lancashire club’s Deepdale stadium, on Tuesday, January 22 (7pm). Now both teams know that a home tie against a lower level club awaits the victor, with the youngsters of Peterborough United or Bury lying in wait following the fifth round draw.

Norwich have reached the quarter-finals in three of the last six seasons, including their famous triumph of 2013, and were disappointed to lose at home to Birmingham in the last eight last year. With the dominant Chelsea already out, who have lifted the trophy in each of the last five years, and several bigger clubs facing each other in round four the competition is wide open.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

TEAM NEWS: Massive injury boost for Canaries ahead of West Brom test

Emi Buendia is back in the mix ahead of schedule following his ankle injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fairytale afternoon tea is coming to Norwich

Fairytale afternoon tea Credit: Oaklands Hotel

Hunt continues for masked gunman linked to city home invasion and attempted robbery

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists