Prize of home tie awaits for Canaries or Preston in fifth round of FA Youth Cup

Saul Milovanovic was on target as Norwich City U18s won at Port Vale in the FA Youth Cup third round

Norwich City Under-18s have the prize of a home FA Youth Cup tie to play for when they travel to Preston in the fourth round later this month.

The young Canaries won 3-2 at Port Vale in the third round last month thanks to goals from Saul Milovanovic, Ethen Vaughan and a late winner from Atli Barkarson.

That has set up a fourth round trip to face the U18s of Championship rivals Preston North End, at the Lancashire club’s Deepdale stadium, on Tuesday, January 22 (7pm). Now both teams know that a home tie against a lower level club awaits the victor, with the youngsters of Peterborough United or Bury lying in wait following the fifth round draw.

Norwich have reached the quarter-finals in three of the last six seasons, including their famous triumph of 2013, and were disappointed to lose at home to Birmingham in the last eight last year. With the dominant Chelsea already out, who have lifted the trophy in each of the last five years, and several bigger clubs facing each other in round four the competition is wide open.